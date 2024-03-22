https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/map-of-terrorist-attack-in-crocus-city-hall-concert-venue-1117497872.html

Map of Terrorist Attack in Crocus City Hall Concert Venue

A mass shooting has broken out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, a city in the northwest of the Moscow metropolitan area.

Preliminary figures from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) indicate that 40 people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the attack. The Moscow children’s ombudsman said minors are among the victims.Several people wearing camouflage burst into the venue during the intermission of a concert armed with machine guns. A grenade or incendiary was also set off, starting a major fire in the building. Russia has called on the UN to condemn the attack which has been classified as a terrorist act.

