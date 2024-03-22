International
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Concert Venue Near Moscow, Casualties Reported
Russia
Map of Terrorist Attack in Crocus City Hall Concert Venue
Map of Terrorist Attack in Crocus City Hall Concert Venue
A mass shooting has broken out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, a city in the northwest of the Moscow metropolitan area.
Preliminary figures from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) indicate that 40 people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the attack. The Moscow children’s ombudsman said minors are among the victims.Several people wearing camouflage burst into the venue during the intermission of a concert armed with machine guns. A grenade or incendiary was also set off, starting a major fire in the building. Russia has called on the UN to condemn the attack which has been classified as a terrorist act.
Map of Terrorist Attack in Crocus City Hall Concert Venue

21:01 GMT 22.03.2024
A mass shooting has broken out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, a city in the northwest of the Moscow metropolitan area.
Preliminary figures from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) indicate that 40 people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the attack. The Moscow children’s ombudsman said minors are among the victims.
Several people wearing camouflage burst into the venue during the intermission of a concert armed with machine guns. A grenade or incendiary was also set off, starting a major fire in the building. Russia has called on the UN to condemn the attack which has been classified as a terrorist act.
