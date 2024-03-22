https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/nsa-in-kiev-ballot-fights-chronic-diseases-assange-deal--1117478852.html

NSA In Kiev, Ballot Fights, Chronic Diseases, Assange Deal?

NSA In Kiev, Ballot Fights, Chronic Diseases, Assange Deal?

Sputnik International

Boeing’s board is called on the carpet by airline executives, while the Department of Justice sues Apple over monopolization.

2024-03-22T04:18+0000

2024-03-22T04:18+0000

2024-03-22T15:09+0000

political misfits

boeing

israel

apple

ukraine

crime

covid-19

disease

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117479167_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_696ba3108fb366f197396a71d8c71173.png

NSA In Kiev, Ballot Fights, Chronic Diseases, Assange Deal? Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins engaged in insightful discussions with a diverse panel of experts.

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the possibility that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will accept a plea dear and finally be released from detention, former President Donald Trump rejecting calls to file for bankruptcy in a scramble for cash amid legal fees, whether Trump will sell real estate holdings to cover his debts, the confusion surrounding Trump's classified documents case, whether independent campaigns will benefit from voters’ displeasure with the two major parties, and an assessment of the shoplifting economy in New York City amid a greater nationwide decrease in crime.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses Washington’s legal obligations when it comes to potential violations of international law and how support for Israel is being pulled into partisan politics in the US. He also discusses Republicans inviting the Israeli prime minister to address Congress, whether we should take the US state secretary's word on progress towards a negotiated ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the US national security advisor’s stopover trip to Kiev to assure Ukrainian officials that aid is still uncertain, the economic and political fallout in Europe after its violent separation from Russian energy, and Sahel countries looking to Russia and Iran amid souring relations with Washington.Physician and professor of medicine Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses a proposal to create an office to study post-infection chronic disease at the National Institute of Health, how we should understand 'long covid' and its prevalence, the difference between post-infection consequences from viruses versus bacteria, and why Hansen’s disease is increasing in the US Southeast.The Misfits also discuss Senior citizens being threatened with losing Social Security benefits for defaulting on student loans, the firing of Dodger Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, and the spread of misinformation around birth control medication.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

ukraine

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, is apple a monopoly, is boeing safe to fly, trump classified docs case, shoplifting in nyc