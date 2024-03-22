https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ny-states-aggressive-step-seizing-trumps-real-estate-assets-1117476726.html

NY State's Aggressive Step: Seizing Trump's Real Estate Assets

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall navigated through pressing issues with insights from esteemed guests.

In the first hour, The Final Countdown delved into the highly anticipated Hunter Biden hearing with President of the Institute of Liberty Andrew Langer, examining the implications and controversies surrounding the proceedings.In the second hour, the discussion shifted towards the staggering rise of shoplifting in New York, surpassing $4.4 billion, with Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle.Continuing in the second hour, the focus turned to the decision for the US to maintain its presence in Niger, as discussed with geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

