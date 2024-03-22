International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
NY State's Aggressive Step: Seizing Trump's Real Estate Assets
NY State's Aggressive Step: Seizing Trump's Real Estate Assets
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall navigated through pressing issues with insights from esteemed guests.
NY State's Aggressive Step: Seizing Trump's Real Estate Assets
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall navigated through pressing issues with insights from esteemed guests.
In the first hour, The Final Countdown delved into the highly anticipated Hunter Biden hearing with President of the Institute of Liberty Andrew Langer, examining the implications and controversies surrounding the proceedings.In the second hour, the discussion shifted towards the staggering rise of shoplifting in New York, surpassing $4.4 billion, with Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle.Continuing in the second hour, the focus turned to the decision for the US to maintain its presence in Niger, as discussed with geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
NY State's Aggressive Step: Seizing Trump's Real Estate Assets

04:12 GMT 22.03.2024 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 22.03.2024)
The Final Countdown
NY State's Aggressive Step: Seizing Trump's Real Estate Assets
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall navigated through pressing issues with insights from esteemed guests.
In the first hour, The Final Countdown delved into the highly anticipated Hunter Biden hearing with President of the Institute of Liberty Andrew Langer, examining the implications and controversies surrounding the proceedings.
In the second hour, the discussion shifted towards the staggering rise of shoplifting in New York, surpassing $4.4 billion, with Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle.
Continuing in the second hour, the focus turned to the decision for the US to maintain its presence in Niger, as discussed with geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
