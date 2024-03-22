https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/probe-will-inevitably-reveal-who-ordered-crocus-attack-elite-russian-anti-terror-unit-vet-1117500152.html
Probe Will Inevitably Reveal Who Ordered Crocus Attack: Elite Russian Anti-Terror Unit Vet
Sergei Goncharov, a veteran of the elite Russian Alpha anti-terrorism unit, says he has no doubt in his mind that Russian investigators will ultimately find the masterminds behind Friday’s deadly attack on Crocus City Hall, and believes he has an inkling about the man most directly responsible.
At least 40 people are dead and 145 injured in the aftermath of Friday evening’s deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region. Russian authorities have classified the shooting and firebombing attack an act of terrorism.“There is only one way to qualify what happened – this was a terrorist act, meaning innocent people were harmed. They were simply executed,” Sergei Goncharov, president of the International Association of Alpha Veterans – an elite Russian anti-terrorism special ops force subordinated to the FSB, told Sputnik.Specifically, Goncharov believes Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov* – who has threatened repeatedly to target Russian civilians, is most directly responsible for Friday’s carnage.The terror threat emanating from the Kiev regime is real, Goncharov emphasized, pointing to almost daily reports by the FSB of operations to capture terrorists, arsonists, would-be suicide bombers, etc.Commenting on the reports that two of the perpetrators had barricaded themselves and had engaged in a firefight with Russian special services, Goncharov expressed hope “that one of them will be taken alive, and we will receive information” regarding who exactly organized the attack at Crocus.Three camo clad gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region on Friday evening, opening fire and throwing grenades or incendiary bombs, setting the building ablaze.Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated Friday that Kiev was not involved in the attack on Crocus City Hall. "I emphasize once again that Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with the terrorist attacks or the shooting at Crocus City," Podolyak said in a Telegram post. A spokesman from Ukrainian military intelligence echoed Podolyak's comments. "Ukraine is not involved in this terrorist attack," he said.* Recently added to Russia's registry of terrorists and extremists.
Sergei Goncharov, a veteran of the elite Russian Alpha anti-terrorism unit, says he has no doubt in his mind that Russian investigators will ultimately find the masterminds behind Friday’s deadly attack on Crocus City Hall, and has an inkling about the man most directly responsible.
At least 40 people are dead and 145 injured in the aftermath of Friday evening’s deadly attack
on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region. Russian authorities have classified the shooting and firebombing attack an act of terrorism.
“There is only one way to qualify what happened – this was a terrorist act, meaning innocent people were harmed. They were simply executed,” Sergei Goncharov, president of the International Association of Alpha Veterans – an elite Russian anti-terrorism special ops force subordinated to the FSB, told Sputnik.
“What happened today was a terrible tragedy, and I think, a link in a chain. Therefore I think Ukraine will reject responsibility. Because nobody publicly approves of terrorist attacks. But in any case, at the moment I don’t see any factor that could take us away from the Ukrainian connection. It could have been some other organization, but I have no doubt that it was provoked by the Nazis of Ukraine,” the retired Alpha captain said.
Specifically, Goncharov believes Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov* – who has threatened repeatedly to target Russian civilians, is most directly responsible for Friday’s carnage.
The terror threat emanating from the Kiev regime is real, Goncharov emphasized, pointing to almost daily reports by the FSB of operations to capture terrorists, arsonists, would-be suicide bombers, etc.
Commenting on the reports that two of the perpetrators had barricaded themselves and had engaged in a firefight with Russian special services, Goncharov expressed hope “that one of them will be taken alive, and we will receive information” regarding who exactly organized the attack at Crocus.
“Secondly, the investigation which will be carried out regarding this tragedy will in any case find the trace through which it can be determined who ordered it,” Goncharov summed up.
Three camo clad gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region on Friday evening, opening fire and throwing grenades or incendiary bombs, setting the building ablaze.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated Friday that Kiev was not involved in the attack on Crocus City Hall. "I emphasize once again that Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with the terrorist attacks or the shooting at Crocus City," Podolyak said in a Telegram post. A spokesman from Ukrainian military intelligence echoed Podolyak's comments. "Ukraine is not involved in this terrorist attack," he said.
* Recently added to Russia's registry of terrorists and extremists.