Russian Strikes Paralyze Ukraine's Power Grid: Here's What Was Hit
Russian Strikes Paralyze Ukraine's Power Grid: Here's What Was Hit
Sputnik International
Over half of Ukraine was left without electricity, heating and internet connectivity Friday morning in the wake of large-scale Russian precision strikes targeting the country's energy grid.
Ukraine's energy grid experienced the largest attack to date throughout the whole course of the conflict with Russia, Ukrenergo chief Vadim Kudrytsky announced Friday.Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported "large-scale damage to generation facilities, transmission and distribution systems" and widespread power outages in nearly a dozen regions.Explosions were reported in regions including Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, the Ukrainian-controlled portion of Zaporozhye, Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Kirovograd, Krivoy Rog, and Vinnytsa.At least two military airfields in the Ivano-Frankovsk and Zhitomir regions were struck, as well as the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, one of the expected deployment areas for Ukraine's as-yet undelivered F-16s. The massive Dnepro Hydroelectric Generating Plant reported a halt to its operations and "very serious" damage. Dnepropetrovsk residents have been asked by authorities to stock up on water due to a disruption in the city's power supply.
ukraine
russia
"The morning attack...was the largest ever, and was characterized by the use of a combination of weapons. The attack was carried out across different regions of Ukraine, targeting thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as the main electricity substations managed by Ukrenergo," Kudrytsky said.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported "large-scale damage to generation facilities, transmission and distribution systems" and widespread power outages in nearly a dozen regions.
Explosions were reported in regions including Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, the Ukrainian-controlled portion of Zaporozhye, Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Kirovograd, Krivoy Rog, and Vinnytsa.
In addition to energy infrastructure, the Russian strikes hit the Kharkov Transport Engineering Plant (part of Ukraine's defense industrial base), with blackouts reported across the city. In Zaporozhye, defense sector-affiliated factory Motor Sich was struck, according to the local underground.
At least two military airfields in the Ivano-Frankovsk and Zhitomir regions were struck, as well as the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, one of the expected deployment areas for Ukraine's as-yet undelivered F-16s. The massive Dnepro Hydroelectric Generating Plant reported a halt to its operations and "very serious" damage. Dnepropetrovsk residents have been asked by authorities to stock up on water due to a disruption in the city's power supply.
Russian strikes on the Ukrainian infrastructure began on October 10, 2022, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to the Russian authorities, was backed by Ukrainian special services. Strikes are being carried out on energy and defense industry, military administration, and communication facilities throughout the country. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier stated that Russian troops do not strike residential buildings.