UN General Assembly Adopts First-Ever Resolution on AI
A non-binding UN resolution on AI is the first of its kind by member countries to shape the future path of the technology amid worries concerning the dangers it poses to democracy, the labor market, and other sectors.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has officially endorsed the first international resolution that incentivizes countries to promote the safety, security, and trustworthiness of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.The US-led draft resolution was co-sponsored by over 120 countries. The UN General Assembly also emphasized the “respect, protection and promotion of human rights” in the blueprint, development, and implementation of AI.This resolution is part of a new push by UN member states to structure the trajectory of AI development as concerns mount over its potential to obstruct democratic processes, amplify fraudulent activities, and cause significant layoffs.Last November, the US, UK, and other countries revealed the pioneering multinational accord outlining measures to protect AI from malicious actors. They advocated for firms to create AI systems with built-in security features.Although the European Union has taken steps to reach a provisional agreement (Artificial Intelligence Act) after tough negotiations between governments and members of the European Parliament to regulate the technology, the US faces obstacles amid political polarization in Congress.The assembly admitted the imbalances in technological advancement among nations, highlighting the distinct hurdles faced by developing countries in keeping pace with rapid innovation. It called on UN members and stakeholders to actively engage and aid developing nations in achieving inclusive and fair access to technology, bridging the digital gap, and enhancing digital literacy.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has officially endorsed
the first international resolution that incentivizes countries to promote the safety, security, and trustworthiness of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
The US-led draft resolution was co-sponsored by over 120 countries. The UN General Assembly also emphasized the “respect, protection and promotion of human rights” in the blueprint, development, and implementation of AI.
This resolution is part of a new push by UN member states to structure the trajectory of AI development as concerns mount over its potential to obstruct democratic processes, amplify fraudulent activities, and cause significant layoffs.
9 December 2023, 12:44 GMT
Last November, the US, UK, and other countries revealed the pioneering multinational accord outlining measures to protect AI from malicious actors. They advocated for firms to create AI systems with built-in security features.
Although the European Union has taken steps to reach a provisional agreement (Artificial Intelligence Act)
after tough negotiations between governments and members of the European Parliament to regulate the technology, the US faces obstacles amid political polarization in Congress.
The assembly admitted the imbalances in technological advancement among nations, highlighting the distinct hurdles faced by developing countries in keeping pace with rapid innovation. It called on UN members and stakeholders to actively engage and aid developing nations in achieving inclusive and fair access to technology, bridging the digital gap, and enhancing digital literacy.