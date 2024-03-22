International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
Sputnik International
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we’re discussing the potential of a French/NATO military intervention in Ukraine. Scott Ritter goes nuclear on French President Emmanuel Macron, Poland, and the Baltic States.
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
new rules, scott ritter, france in ukraine, will nato send troops to ukraine, can nato defeat russia
14:20 GMT 22.03.2024
New Rules
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we’re discussing the potential of a French/NATO military intervention in Ukraine. Scott Ritter goes nuclear on French President Emmanuel Macron, Poland, and the Baltic States.

“France is the equivalent of an overfed Chihuahua, and you don't want to get in the ring with the really beefed up Rottweilers, especially when they've been trained to eat overfed Chihuahuas their entire life.”

Scott Ritter
Former UN weapons inspector
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
