https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/will-france-invade-ukraine-how-will-russia-respond--1117491179.html
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
Sputnik International
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we’re discussing the potential of a French/NATO military intervention in Ukraine. Scott Ritter goes nuclear on French President Emmanuel Macron, Poland, and the Baltic States.
2024-03-22T14:20+0000
2024-03-22T14:20+0000
2024-03-22T15:24+0000
new rules
radio
podcasts
scott ritter
emmanuel macron
france
europe
ukraine
nato
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117491020_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_53cca87ce16b6d28f18b77e00814979b.jpg
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
Sputnik International
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
france
ukraine
russia
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117491020_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_67ad53423d579ec96edfb00e0f5f0dc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new rules, scott ritter, france in ukraine, will nato send troops to ukraine, can nato defeat russia
new rules, scott ritter, france in ukraine, will nato send troops to ukraine, can nato defeat russia
Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?
14:20 GMT 22.03.2024 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 22.03.2024)
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we’re discussing the potential of a French/NATO military intervention in Ukraine. Scott Ritter goes nuclear on French President Emmanuel Macron, Poland, and the Baltic States.
“France is the equivalent of an overfed Chihuahua, and you don't want to get in the ring with the really beefed up Rottweilers, especially when they've been trained to eat overfed Chihuahuas their entire life.”
Scott Ritter
Former UN weapons inspector
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM