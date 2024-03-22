https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/will-france-invade-ukraine-how-will-russia-respond--1117491179.html

Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?

Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?

Sputnik International

In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we’re discussing the potential of a French/NATO military intervention in Ukraine. Scott Ritter goes nuclear on French President Emmanuel Macron, Poland, and the Baltic States.

2024-03-22T14:20+0000

2024-03-22T14:20+0000

2024-03-22T15:24+0000

new rules

radio

podcasts

scott ritter

emmanuel macron

france

europe

ukraine

nato

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117491020_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_53cca87ce16b6d28f18b77e00814979b.jpg

Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond? Sputnik International Will France invade Ukraine? How will Russia respond?

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

france

ukraine

russia

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Simes Dimitri

Simes Dimitri

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Simes Dimitri

new rules, scott ritter, france in ukraine, will nato send troops to ukraine, can nato defeat russia