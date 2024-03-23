https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/11-people-including-4-terrorists-directly-involved-in-attack-detained--fsb-head-to-putin--1117506655.html
Eleven People Including Four Terrorists Directly Involved in Attack Detained – FSB Head to Putin
Eleven People Including Four Terrorists Directly Involved in Attack Detained – FSB Head to Putin
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported to Vladimir Putin that eleven people were detained, including all four terrorists directly involved in attack at Moscow concert hall.
"FSB Director Bortnikov reported to Putin on the detention of 11 people, all four terrorists directly involved in carrying out the attack," the Kremlin said.Further work is underway to identify the accomplices in the attack, the Kremlin added.A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage burst into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of the detention of 11 people in connection with the terrorist attack in the concert venue near Moscow, including all four who were directly involved in the killings, the Kremlin said in a statement.
"FSB Director Bortnikov reported to Putin on the detention of 11 people, all four terrorists directly involved in carrying out the attack," the Kremlin said.
Further work is underway to identify the accomplices in the attack, the Kremlin added.
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage burst into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.