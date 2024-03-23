https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/arab-group-calls-on-unsc-members-to-vote-in-favor-of-gaza-resolution-saturday---statement-1117501901.html

The Arab Group said in a statement that it appeals to the UN Security Council members to vote in favor of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was drafted by its non-permanent members.

"The Arab Group therefore appeals to all Security Council members to vote in favor of the draft resolution tabled by elected members and scheduled for a vote on Saturday, 23 March 2024, to allow the Council to speak with one voice and to act without further delay in the face of this grave situation," the statement said on Friday. The Arab Group also calls for the bloodshed in Gaza to be stopped during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.The non-permanent members of the UN Security Council have prepared a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza which will be voted on Saturday morning in New York. Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council voted on the US-drafted resolution on Gaza, which was vetoed by Russia, China and Algeria. The three countries said they found the call for ceasefire in the resolution to be insufficient.Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia will not tolerate any calls for a ceasefire that lead nowhere. Nebenzia characterized the call for a ceasefire in the resolution as a scam perpetrated by the United States.

