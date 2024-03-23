https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/belarus-expresses-deep-condolences-over-terrorist-attack-near-moscow---kremlin-1117507690.html

Belarus Expresses Deep Condolences Over Terrorist Attack Near Moscow - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, during which the latter expressed his condolences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The president of Belarus expressed deep condolences in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Moscow. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism," Peskov said.

