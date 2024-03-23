International
Eleven People Including Four Terrorists Directly Involved in Attack Detained – FSB Head to Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/belarus-expresses-deep-condolences-over-terrorist-attack-near-moscow---kremlin-1117507690.html
Belarus Expresses Deep Condolences Over Terrorist Attack Near Moscow - Kremlin
Belarus Expresses Deep Condolences Over Terrorist Attack Near Moscow - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, during which the latter expressed his condolences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2024-03-23T09:30+0000
2024-03-23T09:30+0000
world
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108024703_0:0:3175:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_dd8b2def61654ead5bf2ade2bb7fdd6a.jpg
"The president of Belarus expressed deep condolences in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Moscow. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism," Peskov said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108024703_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_497442237eadc460f47be5300ecdabdd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow terrorist attack, crocus terror, terrorism, terrorist ukraine
moscow terrorist attack, crocus terror, terrorism, terrorist ukraine

Belarus Expresses Deep Condolences Over Terrorist Attack Near Moscow - Kremlin

09:30 GMT 23.03.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, during which the latter expressed his condolences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"The president of Belarus expressed deep condolences in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Moscow. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism," Peskov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала