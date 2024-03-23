International
China Expresses Condolences to Putin Over Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter of condolences over the deadly terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the state-run Chinese broadcaster reported on Saturday.
2024-03-23
"China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports the efforts of the Russian authorities to maintain national security,” the channel quoted the letter as saying. “On behalf of the government and people of China, I would like to express my deep condolences over the deaths, and also express my sincere sympathy to the victims and their families,” the Chinese leader added. A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. Preliminary data show that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.
05:48 GMT 23.03.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter of condolences over the deadly terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the state-run Chinese broadcaster reported on Saturday.
"China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports the efforts of the Russian authorities to maintain national security," the channel quoted the letter as saying.
"On behalf of the government and people of China, I would like to express my deep condolences over the deaths, and also express my sincere sympathy to the victims and their families," the Chinese leader added.
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. Preliminary data show that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.
