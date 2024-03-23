https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/dozens-attend-memorial-service-at-russian-church-in-washington-for-moscow-terror-attack-victims-1117502248.html
Dozens Attend Memorial Service at Russian Church in Washington for Moscow Terror Attack Victims
Several dozen people took part in a memorial service at the Russian church in Washington DC to pray for the victims of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The service was held in the late hours on Friday - around 9PM EST local time - and served by archpriest Victor Potapov, the rector of the Russian Orthodox St. John the Baptist in Washington. The parishioners - who are the nationals of various countries including Russia, the United States, Ethiopia, and Kazakhstan among others - all were saddened and shocked by the events in Moscow. Preliminary data show that more than 60 people died as a result of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region on Friday, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Telegram. A shooting occurred on Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary data, several armed men opened fire inside the venue. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initially said 40 people were killed. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko later said 115 people were hospitalized, adding that more then 30 people sought outpatient care. The Investigative Committee said material evidence, including weapons and ammunition, is being confiscated from the crime scene in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, examinations are being carried out, and camera recordings are being studied.
