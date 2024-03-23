https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/former-cia-officer-us-offered-assange-a-deal-because-they-fear-acquittal-1117501388.html

Former CIA Officer: US Offered Assange a Deal Because They Fear Acquittal

Following reports that the US government has offered Wikileaks founder Julian Assange a plea deal, former CIA officer turned whistleblower John Kiriakou told radio Sputnik that they fear what will happen in a trial.

Former CIA Officer, whistleblower and co-host of Sputnik’s Political Misfits, John Kiriakou told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that the Justice Department offered the deal because it is worried about what might happen in a trial once the Australian citizen is extradited to the United States.Kiriakou said he doesn’t know if Assange will take the deal offered by the US, noting that he heard that they previously offered to let him plead to one espionage case and get out of prison. That deal, it should be noted, has not been reported. “I think I’m not violating any promises to remain silent by saying [this] now that this news [of the newer plea deal] is out.”Assange, Kiriakou said, declined the offer. “He said, not just no, but hell no. That he will not be responsible for the future prosecution of an American journalist because he set a precedent by taking a guilty plea to an espionage charge.”Assange standing on his principles shows the strength of the man, Kiriakou, comparing it to his own experience. “I was facing 45 years in prison and I have five kids. So the government offered me two and a half years. I served 23 months. [My other choice was] I roll the dice and go to trial, face 12 to 18 years. I took the deal. Julian Assange hasn’t taken the deal.”During the George W Bush administration, Kiriakou revealed aspects of the US torture program taking place at the infamous US military installation in Cuba, Guantanamo Bay. He pleaded guilty to one felony count and became the first CIA officer to be charged for speaking to the press, and remains the only person to serve time in relation to the CIA torture program.“I have another soapbox because of them,” he added. “So, do they really want to take that risk with Julian Assange?”

