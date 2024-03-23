https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/massive-terrorist-attack-at-moscows-crocus-concert-hall-1117500482.html
Massive Terrorist Attack at Moscow's Crocus Concert Hall
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the massive terrorist attack on the concert hall near the Russian capital.
Daniel Lazare - Constitutionalist and JournalistSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleIn the first hour, Daniel Lazare delved into Trump's legal entanglements and his unconventional approach of crowdfunding, shedding light on the implications and potential ramifications.Following this, Steve Gill provided insights into the CIA's reported obstruction of federal prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden's alleged connections, unraveling the complexities of this issue and its impact on the political landscape.In the second hour, the discussion shifted towards international affairs. Mark Sleboda analyzed the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, offering perspectives on the geopolitical dynamics and potential pathways to resolution.Concurrently, Esteban Carrillo discussed the United States' failed attempt to secure a temporary ceasefire in Gaza through a UN Security Council resolution.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Massive Terrorist Attack at Moscow's Crocus Concert Hall
04:20 GMT 23.03.2024 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 24.03.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the massive terrorist attack on the concert hall near the Russian capital.
Daniel Lazare - Constitutionalist and Journalist
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
In the first hour, Daniel Lazare delved into Trump's legal entanglements and his unconventional approach of crowdfunding, shedding light on the implications and potential ramifications.
Following this, Steve Gill provided insights into the CIA's reported obstruction of federal prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden's alleged connections, unraveling the complexities of this issue and its impact on the political landscape.
In the second hour, the discussion shifted towards international affairs. Mark Sleboda analyzed the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, offering perspectives on the geopolitical dynamics and potential pathways to resolution.
Concurrently, Esteban Carrillo discussed the United States' failed attempt to secure a temporary ceasefire in Gaza through a UN Security Council resolution.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM