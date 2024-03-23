https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/putin-addresses-russian-citizens-after-crocus-city-hall-terrorist-attack-in-moscow-region-1117510092.html

Putin Addresses Russians After Crocus City Hall Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region

In his speech, Russian president expresses his condolences to the victims, declared national day of mourning and vowed to fight international terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the attack on the concert hall a “bloody barbaric terrorist act that claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people," during his address to the nation.The president expressed certainty that medics “will do everything possible and even the impossible to preserve the lives and health of the wounded."Putin thanked everyone who helped save people during the attack, including paramedics and Special Force professionals, as well as ordinary people who volunteered to help.Putin likewise declared March 24 a national day of mourning and stressed that anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures have been implemented in Russia to prevent further tragedies. Referring to the ongoing investigation, Putin said that four suspects of the terror attack have been arrested -“all those who shot and killed people – are detected and detained."Overall, 11 people have been detained and Russian security services are looking into the accomplice chain, trying to identify those who provided vehicles, planned escape routes and prepared weapon stockpiles.The Russian leader added that the investigation will seek to identify the masterminds of the crime, as well as the perpetrators.The president stressed that Russia is well aware of the terrorist threat against it and is ready to work with nations that share Russia’s pain to unite in the fight against a common enemy – international terrorism.He urged people to avoid panicking and ethnic feuds in the multinational society.

