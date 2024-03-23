https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/putin-addresses-russians-after-moscow-crocus-concert-hall-terrorist-attack-1117499412.html
Putin Addresses Russians After Moscow Crocus Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
Putin Addresses Russians After Moscow Crocus Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, and opened fire with automatic weapons.
Sputnik comes to you live Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an address in connection with the terrorist attack that killed more than 40 people.Earlier, the heads of the FSB, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and Rosgvardia reported to Putin on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack. The president also spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, and they reported on assistance to the victims.The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations spoke about measures to save people.More than twenty countries condemned the terrorist attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Putin Addresses Russians After Moscow Crocus Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, and opened fire with automatic weapons. The gunmen then threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire in the venue.
Sputnik comes to you live Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an address in connection with the terrorist attack that killed more than 40 people.
Earlier, the heads of the FSB, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and Rosgvardia reported to Putin on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack. The president also spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, and they reported on assistance to the victims.
The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations spoke about measures to save people.
More than twenty countries condemned the terrorist attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!