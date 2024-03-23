https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/sco-secretary-general-expresses-condolences-over-terrorist-attack-in-moscow-region-1117506261.html
SCO Secretary General Expresses Condolences Over Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming has sent a letter of condolences over the deadly terrorist attack near Moscow to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and myself have taken the news about the horrific terrorist attack in the Moscow Region on March 22 with deep pain,” the message, posted on the SCO’s Telegram channel, read. The SCO strongly condemns the terrorist act as well as terrorism in general in all its shapes and expressions, Zhang said. A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. Preliminary data show that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.
SCO Secretary General Expresses Condolences Over Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming has sent a letter of condolences over the deadly terrorist attack near Moscow to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and myself have taken the news about the horrific terrorist attack in the Moscow Region on March 22 with deep pain,” the message, posted on the SCO’s Telegram channel, read.
The SCO strongly condemns the terrorist act as well as terrorism in general in all its shapes and expressions, Zhang said.
“We stay in solidarity with the Russian people in this sad and hard time. Together with all the Russians we mourn the victims, and express our deepest condolences to their families. [We] wish all the injured a speedy recovery,” he added in the message.
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. Preliminary data show that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.