https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/sco-secretary-general-expresses-condolences-over-terrorist-attack-in-moscow-region-1117506261.html

SCO Secretary General Expresses Condolences Over Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region

SCO Secretary General Expresses Condolences Over Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region

Sputnik International

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming has sent a letter of condolences over the deadly terrorist attack near Moscow to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

2024-03-23T06:25+0000

2024-03-23T06:25+0000

2024-03-23T06:25+0000

world

moscow concert hall attack

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

zhang ming

sergey lavrov

russian investigative committee

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117496075_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0a7973cee7734c6f066ebb59e35bc89.jpg

“The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and myself have taken the news about the horrific terrorist attack in the Moscow Region on March 22 with deep pain,” the message, posted on the SCO’s Telegram channel, read. The SCO strongly condemns the terrorist act as well as terrorism in general in all its shapes and expressions, Zhang said. A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow followed by a massive fire. Preliminary data show that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow concert hall attack, moscow concert hall terror attack, sco moscow, concert hall terror attack