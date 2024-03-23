https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/ship-catches-fire-off-yemen-coast-after-projectile-strike---uk-maritime-trade-authority-1117513615.html

Ship Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast After Projectile Strike - UK Maritime Trade Authority

Ship Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast After Projectile Strike - UK Maritime Trade Authority

Sputnik International

A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile and caught fire 23 nautical miles west of Yemen's port of Mocha, also known as Al Mukha, the UK Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

2024-03-23T20:53+0000

2024-03-23T20:53+0000

2024-03-23T20:53+0000

world

yemen

houthi

united kingdom (uk)

red sea crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107933/31/1079333186_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56fc3607485626d60924d4488a0952e4.jpg

"UKMTO is aware of an incident 23NM west of Mukha, Yemen. A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile. The resulting fire was successfully extinguished by the crew. Vessel and crew reported safe," the authority said in a statement on X.UKMTO advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity. The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip.This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/houthis-use-mystery-improved-missile-to-pierce-israels-powerful-air-defenses-1117490582.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/us-flagged-vessels-in-middle-east-advised-to-turn-off-transponders-amid-houthi-threat-1117421600.html

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yemen's port of mocha, yemeni al mukha, uk trade operations ukmto yemeni reports, red sea crisis, yemeni houthi attack,