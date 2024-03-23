International
Terror Attack in Moscow Crocus City Hall in Photos
Terror Attack in Moscow Crocus City Hall in Photos
Sputnik International
Russian FSB service reported on Friday evening that the shooting and fire occurred at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the preliminary data, there are at least 60 dead and 115 injured.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin was informed about the shooting at the Crocus concert hall within the first minutes, and that he is constantly receiving information from all relevant services about what is happening and what measures are being taken.The FSB and other special security services are taking all necessary measures. The Russian Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case has been opened in connection with the terrorist attack.The presidential press service later announced that the heads of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee, and the Rosgvardiya (Russian National Guard) had reported to Putin on the progress of the investigation, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations had reported on the rescue work, and the head of the Ministry of Health and the governor of the Moscow region had reported on assistance to the victims.Take a look inside this devastating tragedy at Crocus City Hall.
Terror Attack in Moscow Crocus City Hall in Photos

06:04 GMT 23.03.2024
The Russian FSB service reported on Friday evening that the shooting and fire occurred at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the preliminary data, there are at least 60 dead and 115 injured.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin was informed about the shooting at the Crocus concert hall within the first minutes, and that he is constantly receiving information from all relevant services about what is happening and what measures are being taken.
The FSB and other special security services are taking all necessary measures. The Russian Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case has been opened in connection with the terrorist attack.
The presidential press service later announced that the heads of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee, and the Rosgvardiya (Russian National Guard) had reported to Putin on the progress of the investigation, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations had reported on the rescue work, and the head of the Ministry of Health and the governor of the Moscow region had reported on assistance to the victims.
Take a look inside this devastating tragedy at Crocus City Hall.
The upper floors of the Crocus City Hall were completely destroyed by fire, Sputnik correspondent reports.

The upper floors of the Crocus City Hall were completely destroyed by fire, Sputnik correspondent reports.

There are still some flames in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, but the fire has been largely extinguished, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

Rescuers managed to enter the auditorium, where the temperature was high for a long time and where the epicenter of the fire was. The roof of the hall collapsed, the governor confirmed.

There are still some flames in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, but the fire has been largely extinguished, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

Rescuers managed to enter the auditorium, where the temperature was high for a long time and where the epicenter of the fire was. The roof of the hall collapsed, the governor confirmed.

477 people and 183 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire at Crocus City Hall, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

477 people and 183 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire at Crocus City Hall, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Wounded person being evacuated from the concert hall.

Wounded person being evacuated from the concert hall.

Police and firefighters working in the area of the concert hall where the deadly terrorist attack took place.

Police and firefighters working in the area of the concert hall where the deadly terrorist attack took place.

Police officers near the Crocus City Hall concert venue

Police officers near the Crocus City Hall concert venue

Members of other law enforcement agencies arrive at the scene.

Members of other law enforcement agencies arrive at the scene.

Special Police Units (OMON) have begin operations.

Special Police Units (OMON) have begin operations.

Survivors of the terrorist attack, happy to be alive and shocked by the brutality of the terrorists.

Survivors of the terrorist attack, happy to be alive and shocked by the brutality of the terrorists.

Ambulances gather around the concert hall.

Ambulances gather around the concert hall.

Paramedics talk to survivors and provide basic aid.

Paramedics talk to survivors and provide basic aid.

Paramedics helping an injured woman.

Paramedics helping an injured woman.

