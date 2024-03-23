Terror Attack in Moscow Crocus City Hall in Photos
Terror Attack in Moscow Crocus City Hall in Photos
Russian FSB service reported on Friday evening that the shooting and fire occurred at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the preliminary data, there are at least 60 dead and 115 injured.
The Russian FSB service reported on Friday evening that the shooting and fire occurred at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the preliminary data, there are at least 60 dead and 115 injured.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin was informed about the shooting at the Crocus concert hall within the first minutes, and that he is constantly receiving information from all relevant services about what is happening and what measures are being taken.
The FSB and other special security services are taking all necessary measures. The Russian Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case has been opened in connection with the terrorist attack.
The presidential press service later announced that the heads of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee, and the Rosgvardiya (Russian National Guard) had reported to Putin on the progress of the investigation, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations had reported on the rescue work, and the head of the Ministry of Health and the governor of the Moscow region had reported on assistance to the victims.
Take a look inside this devastating tragedy at Crocus City Hall.