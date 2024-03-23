https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/ukraine-becomes-den-of-terrorism-in-europe-with-help-of-west--foreign-ministry-spokeswoman--1117507933.html

Ukraine Becomes Den of Terrorism in Europe With Help of West – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Becomes Den of Terrorism in Europe With Help of West – Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Ukraine has been turning into a center for the spread of terrorism in Europe for the past 10 years with the help of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2024-03-23T10:23+0000

2024-03-23T10:23+0000

2024-03-23T10:46+0000

world

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

terrorism

anti-terrorism

moscow concert hall attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117438850_0:133:3012:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_cdab946e2be725047d12c5b44a190278.jpg

A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. According to the latest data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least 115 people died in the terrorist attack and many others were injured, with the number of those killed expected to increase.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, ukrainian terrorism, moscow terror attack, crocus terror attack, moscow terror