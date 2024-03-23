https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/urgency-mounts-necessity-to-pass-the-2024-budget-1117499241.html

Urgency Mounts: Necessity to Pass the 2024 Budget

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the world.

Urgency Mounts: Necessity to Pass the 2024 Budget Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the world.

David Tawil - Co-Founder of Pro Chain CapitalJamie Finch - Former Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardRachel Blevins - Journalist and Host of The BackstoryIn the first hour, Fault Lines tackled the urgency for Congress to pass the budget with Co-Founder of Pro Chain Capital David Tawil, examining the potential consequences of a budgetary stalemate and its impact on various sectors.In the second hour, the show explored two critical topics. First, Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch provided insights into the upcoming meeting between CEOs of airlines and Boeing leadership, analyzing the implications for aviation safety and industry collaboration.Later in the hour, Journalist and Host of The Backstory Rachel Blevins discussed the Department of Justice's consideration of a 14-year sentence for Julian Assange, unraveling the legal and ethical dimensions of the case and its broader implications for press freedom and government accountability.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

