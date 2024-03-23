https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/us-senate-reaches-deal-to-pass-12trln-spending-bill-vote-will-miss-shutdown-deadline-1117505519.html

US Senate Reaches Deal to Pass $1.2Trln Spending Bill, Vote Will Miss Shutdown Deadline

US Senate Reaches Deal to Pass $1.2Trln Spending Bill, Vote Will Miss Shutdown Deadline

The US Senate reached a deal to pass a $1.2 trillion spending bill and will vote on it shortly on Friday night, but they missed the midnight deadline to avert a partial government shutdown.

The government shutdown would officially take effect on Monday, given the upcoming weekend, but the Senate is expected to pass the legislation later on Friday night. The US House of Representatives passed the government funding bill earlier on Friday. The bill includes funding for the US Departments of Defense, Financial Services, Homeland Security, Labor, Health, and Education, the Legislative Branch, and the State and Foreign operations, including $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $3.3 billion for Israel. The most recent and the longest shutdown in the United Stated happened in late 2018 into early 2019 under Donald Trump, lasting for 34 days.

