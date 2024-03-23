https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/weekly-news-wrap-up-terror-attack-in-moscow-assange-plea-deal-1117498332.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Terror Attack in Moscow; Assange Plea Deal

There has been a brutal terrorist attack in Moscow, and the US is working on a plea deal for Julian Assange.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss federal interest rates, a potential government shutdown, and the disconnect between the working class and the ruling elite in the US.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses today's mass shooting incident at Moscow's Crocus City Hall in Russia.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss today's shooting incident in Moscow, his experience at the World Youth Festival in Russia, the latest round of Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, and the crisis in the Red Sea.Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, discusses the potential for a plea deal with Julian Assange and President Biden's latest rhetoric on Gaza, which indicates moves for a cease-fire.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, come together to discuss the potential for a plea deal with Julian Assange, the TikTok ban, and whether the US government was responsible for the Covid crisis.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," come together to discuss the crisis in Haiti and the government of Niger is kicking US military personnel out of their country.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

