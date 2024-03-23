Zero Hour Approaches to Avert Government Shutdown
04:40 GMT 23.03.2024 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 24.03.2024)
Subscribe
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into critical global issues with insights from a diverse lineup of experts.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Manila Chan - Journalist and Host of The Modus Operandi
John Jackson - Former Chairman of the DeKalb Democratic Party
John Kiriakou - CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of The Political Misfits
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The Ron Paul Institute
Armen Kurdian - Political Commentator
In the first hour, Fault Lines examined the recent attacks on Russia's Belgorod region with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, analyzing the geopolitical implications and potential escalations.
In the second hour, the show tackled multiple topics. First, Journalist and Host of The Modus Operandi Manila Chan and Former Chairman of the DeKalb Democratic Party John Jackson discussed Donald Trump's unconventional crowdfunding efforts to pay his lawsuit bond, exploring the legal and political ramifications.
In the first hour, Fault Lines examined the recent attacks on Russia's Belgorod region with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, analyzing the geopolitical implications and potential escalations.
In the second hour, the show tackled multiple topics. First, Journalist and Host of The Modus Operandi Manila Chan and Former Chairman of the DeKalb Democratic Party John Jackson discussed Donald Trump's unconventional crowdfunding efforts to pay his lawsuit bond, exploring the legal and political ramifications.
Later in the hour, CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou provided insights into the Department of Justice's consideration of a 14-year sentence for Julian Assange, unraveling the implications for press freedom and government accountability.
In the third hour, Fault Lines turned its attention to Congress' upcoming attempt to pass a budget for 2024, with Executive Director of The Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams, offering perspectives on the legislative process and potential implications for the economy and government spending.
In the final hour, the discussion shifted to the New York squatting story, as political commentator and landlord Armen Kurdian spoke about the issues with this law that favors squatters.
In the third hour, Fault Lines turned its attention to Congress' upcoming attempt to pass a budget for 2024, with Executive Director of The Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams, offering perspectives on the legislative process and potential implications for the economy and government spending.
In the final hour, the discussion shifted to the New York squatting story, as political commentator and landlord Armen Kurdian spoke about the issues with this law that favors squatters.