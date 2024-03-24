https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/1117515544.html

National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall

On Friday 22 March group of camouflaged men stormed “Crocus” concert hall in Moscow region and opened fire, killing over one hundred of people and setting building on fire.

According to the Investigative Committee, the current death toll stands at 133, with over a hundred injured. The perpetrators were detained near the Ukrainian border, and the case is under federal investigation.On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin delivered a national address in which he stressed that Russia will bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and the puppet masters behind this atrocity. He emphasized that Russia has a deep understanding of the terrorist threat and urged other nations to join Moscow in the quest to eradicate international terrorism.See how the people of Russia are mourning the victims of this dreadful terrorist attack.

