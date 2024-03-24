https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/1117515544.html
National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall
National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall
Sputnik International
On Friday 22 March group of camouflaged men stormed “Crocus” concert hall in Moscow region and opened fire, killing over one hundred of people and setting building on fire.
2024-03-24T09:06+0000
2024-03-24T09:06+0000
2024-03-24T09:06+0000
multimedia
photo
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117521872_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_490a8eb1b950b73126cd4fe43c2192d4.jpg
According to the Investigative Committee, the current death toll stands at 133, with over a hundred injured. The perpetrators were detained near the Ukrainian border, and the case is under federal investigation.On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin delivered a national address in which he stressed that Russia will bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and the puppet masters behind this atrocity. He emphasized that Russia has a deep understanding of the terrorist threat and urged other nations to join Moscow in the quest to eradicate international terrorism.See how the people of Russia are mourning the victims of this dreadful terrorist attack.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117521872_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2eceed9180034128264378d9df93fa3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crocus terror attack, moscow terror attack, terrorism, day of mourning in russia, crocus terrorism, russia mourning day, sorrow
crocus terror attack, moscow terror attack, terrorism, day of mourning in russia, crocus terrorism, russia mourning day, sorrow
National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall
President Putin on Saturday declared March 24 a national day of mourning in Russia for those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow's suburbs.
According to the Investigative Committee, the current death toll stands at 133, with over a hundred injured. The perpetrators were detained near the Ukrainian border, and the case is under federal investigation.
On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin delivered a national address in which he stressed that Russia will bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and the puppet masters behind this atrocity. He emphasized that Russia has a deep understanding of the terrorist threat and urged other nations to join Moscow in the quest to eradicate international terrorism.
See how the people of Russia are mourning the victims of this dreadful terrorist attack.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabank
After the terrorist attack, the citizens of Moscow set up a memorial near the Crocus City Concert Hall, where they bring flowers and toys.
After the terrorist attack, the citizens of Moscow set up a memorial near the Crocus City Concert Hall, where they bring flowers and toys.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabank
Toys placed near the concert hall in memory of the innocent children killed in the terrorist attack.
Toys placed near the concert hall in memory of the innocent children killed in the terrorist attack.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabank
A woman and a little girl laying flowers at a memorial near Crocus City Hall.
According to investigators, terrorists killed entire families with children who came to the Crocus for the concert.
A woman and a little girl laying flowers at a memorial near Crocus City Hall.
According to investigators, terrorists killed entire families with children who came to the Crocus for the concert.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabank
This grief unites people and is likely to turn into righteous anger against the organizers of the terrorist attack. Meanwhile, all regions mourn.
This grief unites people and is likely to turn into righteous anger against the organizers of the terrorist attack. Meanwhile, all regions mourn.
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank
Candles displayed on the screen at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow.
Candles displayed on the screen at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev / Go to the mediabank
People lighting candles in memory of the victims of the heinous terrorist attack.
People lighting candles in memory of the victims of the heinous terrorist attack.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov / Go to the mediabank
The citizens of Mariupol have erected a monument to the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. The person in the photo is holding Cheburashka, a popular Russian character.
The citizens of Mariupol have erected a monument to the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. The person in the photo is holding Cheburashka, a popular Russian character.
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabank
A girl laying flowers to honor the memory of the victims in Simferopol, Crimea, Russia.
A girl laying flowers to honor the memory of the victims in Simferopol, Crimea, Russia.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank
In Moscow subway stations, candles are displayed on information screens. The inscription reads, "We mourn."
In Moscow subway stations, candles are displayed on information screens. The inscription reads, "We mourn."
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov / Go to the mediabank
People bringing flowers and toys to a sigil in Rostov-on-Don. The inscription reads: "22.03.2024. Crocus city. Rostov-on-Don mourns".
People bringing flowers and toys to a sigil in Rostov-on-Don. The inscription reads: "22.03.2024. Crocus city. Rostov-on-Don mourns".
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank
A man laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory" to honor the memory of the victims. Vladivostok, Russia's Far East.
A man laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory" to honor the memory of the victims. Vladivostok, Russia's Far East.
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank
Woman laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory".
Woman laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory".
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
Flowers and toys in Russian city of Kazan, Tatarstan.
Flowers and toys in Russian city of Kazan, Tatarstan.
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
Russians mourn in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.
Russians mourn in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabank
"The whole country mourns," says the text on the screen in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.
"The whole country mourns," says the text on the screen in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.