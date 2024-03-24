International
Sputnik International
National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall
National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall
On Friday 22 March group of camouflaged men stormed “Crocus” concert hall in Moscow region and opened fire, killing over one hundred of people and setting building on fire.
According to the Investigative Committee, the current death toll stands at 133, with over a hundred injured. The perpetrators were detained near the Ukrainian border, and the case is under federal investigation.On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin delivered a national address in which he stressed that Russia will bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and the puppet masters behind this atrocity. He emphasized that Russia has a deep understanding of the terrorist threat and urged other nations to join Moscow in the quest to eradicate international terrorism.See how the people of Russia are mourning the victims of this dreadful terrorist attack.
National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall

09:06 GMT 24.03.2024
President Putin on Saturday declared March 24 a national day of mourning in Russia for those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow's suburbs.
According to the Investigative Committee, the current death toll stands at 133, with over a hundred injured. The perpetrators were detained near the Ukrainian border, and the case is under federal investigation.
On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin delivered a national address in which he stressed that Russia will bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and the puppet masters behind this atrocity. He emphasized that Russia has a deep understanding of the terrorist threat and urged other nations to join Moscow in the quest to eradicate international terrorism.
See how the people of Russia are mourning the victims of this dreadful terrorist attack.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

After the terrorist attack, the citizens of Moscow set up a memorial near the Crocus City Concert Hall, where they bring flowers and toys.

1/15
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Go to the mediabank

After the terrorist attack, the citizens of Moscow set up a memorial near the Crocus City Concert Hall, where they bring flowers and toys.

© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

Toys placed near the concert hall in memory of the innocent children killed in the terrorist attack.

2/15
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Go to the mediabank

Toys placed near the concert hall in memory of the innocent children killed in the terrorist attack.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

A woman and a little girl laying flowers at a memorial near Crocus City Hall.

According to investigators, terrorists killed entire families with children who came to the Crocus for the concert.

3/15
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Go to the mediabank

A woman and a little girl laying flowers at a memorial near Crocus City Hall.

According to investigators, terrorists killed entire families with children who came to the Crocus for the concert.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

This grief unites people and is likely to turn into righteous anger against the organizers of the terrorist attack. Meanwhile, all regions mourn.

4/15
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Go to the mediabank

This grief unites people and is likely to turn into righteous anger against the organizers of the terrorist attack. Meanwhile, all regions mourn.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov

Candles displayed on the screen at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow.

5/15
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
Go to the mediabank

Candles displayed on the screen at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev

People lighting candles in memory of the victims of the heinous terrorist attack.

6/15
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
Go to the mediabank

People lighting candles in memory of the victims of the heinous terrorist attack.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov

The citizens of Mariupol have erected a monument to the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. The person in the photo is holding Cheburashka, a popular Russian character.

7/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov
Go to the mediabank

The citizens of Mariupol have erected a monument to the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. The person in the photo is holding Cheburashka, a popular Russian character.

© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

A girl laying flowers to honor the memory of the victims in Simferopol, Crimea, Russia.

8/15
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
Go to the mediabank

A girl laying flowers to honor the memory of the victims in Simferopol, Crimea, Russia.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

In Moscow subway stations, candles are displayed on information screens. The inscription reads, "We mourn."

9/15
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
Go to the mediabank

In Moscow subway stations, candles are displayed on information screens. The inscription reads, "We mourn."

© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov

People bringing flowers and toys to a sigil in Rostov-on-Don. The inscription reads: "22.03.2024. Crocus city. Rostov-on-Don mourns".

10/15
© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
Go to the mediabank

People bringing flowers and toys to a sigil in Rostov-on-Don. The inscription reads: "22.03.2024. Crocus city. Rostov-on-Don mourns".

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov

A man laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory" to honor the memory of the victims. Vladivostok, Russia's Far East.

11/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
Go to the mediabank

A man laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory" to honor the memory of the victims. Vladivostok, Russia's Far East.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov

Woman laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory".

12/15
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
Go to the mediabank

Woman laying flowers at the monument "Vladivostok - City of Military Glory".

© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid

Flowers and toys in Russian city of Kazan, Tatarstan.

13/15
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Go to the mediabank

Flowers and toys in Russian city of Kazan, Tatarstan.

© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid

Russians mourn in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.

14/15
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
Go to the mediabank

Russians mourn in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.

© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin

"The whole country mourns," says the text on the screen in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.

15/15
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
Go to the mediabank

"The whole country mourns," says the text on the screen in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.

