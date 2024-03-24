https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/25-years-since-nato-bombing-sovereign-yugoslavia-1117523212.html

25 Years Since NATO Bombing Sovereign Yugoslavia

25 years ago world learned that US and NATO see the globe as their own playground where they do as they please. On March 24 1999, Western nations started bombing the city of Belgrade, capital of Yugoslavia under far-fetched pretext of protection Kosovars.

Despite the NATO bloc not having any mandate from the United Nations, Western countries saw no problem in carrying out the bombing.Czech leader Vaclav Havel – who recently dragged his nation into NATO despite negative public opinion – coined the term of “humanitarian intervention” and penned an article where he justified Western aggression against the sovereign European state.In reality, the bombing of Yugoslavia caused a humanitarian catastrophe with over one thousand killed and national infrastructure being damaged. The list of destroyed "military objects" included hospitals, schools and kindergartens. Yugoslavia collapsed as a nation into several states and the Balkans became a foothold for NATO forces.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn about this aggression:

