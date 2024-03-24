https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/a-brief-history-of-terrorist-attacks-in-russia-facts-and-numbers-1117530204.html
A Brief History of Terrorist Attacks in Russia: Facts and Numbers
This infographic compiled by Sputnik offers insight into the history of terrorist attacks in Russia over the past few decades and shows how many lives were lost as a result of these acts of wanton cruelty.
The Friday shooting in the concert hall became one of the bloodiest acts of terror perpetrated on Russian soil. Authorities have already apprehended the suspected perpetrators.
Over 130 innocent civilians were killed and over 140 injured when a group of armed terrorists went on a shooting spree at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow on March 22.
The Friday shooting in the concert hall became one of the bloodiest acts of terror perpetrated on Russian soil. Authorities have already apprehended the suspected perpetrators.
This infographic compiled by Sputnik offers insight into the history of terrorist attacks in Russia over the past few decades and shows how many lives were lost as a result of these acts of wanton cruelty.