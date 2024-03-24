https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russia-will-not-be-divided-by-moscow-terrorist-attack---mma-fighter-jeff-monson-1117531828.html

Russia 'Will Not Be Divided' by Moscow Terrorist Attack - MMA Fighter Jeff Monson

Russia 'Will Not Be Divided' by Moscow Terrorist Attack - MMA Fighter Jeff Monson

Sputnik International

Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson, who has been a Russian citizen sine 2018 addressed the nation following the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue in Moscow.

2024-03-24T18:25+0000

2024-03-24T18:25+0000

2024-03-24T18:25+0000

russia

jeff monson

russia

moscow concert hall attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117531994_0:96:3299:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_eb05be57551567e24ce81ab0afe77acc.jpg

Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson has urged Russians to stand strong in the face of the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue in Moscow, despite all the anger and pain. Monson has been a Russian citizen since 2018.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jeff monson about attack in moscow, monson addressed russians, jeff moson video on crocus city hall attack