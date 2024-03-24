International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russia-will-not-be-divided-by-moscow-terrorist-attack---mma-fighter-jeff-monson-1117531828.html
Russia 'Will Not Be Divided' by Moscow Terrorist Attack - MMA Fighter Jeff Monson
Russia 'Will Not Be Divided' by Moscow Terrorist Attack - MMA Fighter Jeff Monson
Sputnik International
Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson, who has been a Russian citizen sine 2018 addressed the nation following the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue in Moscow.
2024-03-24T18:25+0000
2024-03-24T18:25+0000
russia
jeff monson
russia
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117531994_0:96:3299:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_eb05be57551567e24ce81ab0afe77acc.jpg
Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson has urged Russians to stand strong in the face of the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue in Moscow, despite all the anger and pain. Monson has been a Russian citizen since 2018.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117531994_285:0:3014:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1571254268e1fb53c8bb99ac277d2788.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeff monson about attack in moscow, monson addressed russians, jeff moson video on crocus city hall attack
jeff monson about attack in moscow, monson addressed russians, jeff moson video on crocus city hall attack

Russia 'Will Not Be Divided' by Moscow Terrorist Attack - MMA Fighter Jeff Monson

18:25 GMT 24.03.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankAmerican-born MMA star Jeff Monson at a youth conference of the United Russia party in Moscow
American-born MMA star Jeff Monson at a youth conference of the United Russia party in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Friday shooting in the concert hall in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk claimed more than 130 lives and is one of the worst terror attacks in modern Russian history. The suspected perpetrators were arrested as they tried to escape to Ukraine and are now being interrogated by authorities.
Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson has urged Russians to stand strong in the face of the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue in Moscow, despite all the anger and pain.
Monson has been a Russian citizen since 2018.

“We must use this terrible tragedy to unite us even stronger. Let our enemies watch in dismay as they cannot divide us," the fighter said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала