Russia 'Will Not Be Divided' by Moscow Terrorist Attack - MMA Fighter Jeff Monson
The Friday shooting in the concert hall in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk claimed more than 130 lives and is one of the worst terror attacks in modern Russian history. The suspected perpetrators were arrested as they tried to escape to Ukraine and are now being interrogated by authorities.
Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Jeff Monson has urged Russians to stand strong in the face of the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue in Moscow, despite all the anger and pain.
Monson has been a Russian citizen since 2018.
“We must use this terrible tragedy to unite us even stronger. Let our enemies watch in dismay as they cannot divide us," the fighter said.
