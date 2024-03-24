https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-air-defenses-down-22-vampire-missiles-over-belgorod-region-1117531591.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 22 Vampire Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems shot down 22 missiles fired by Ukraine from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system at the Belgorod Region
"On March 24, at about 05:50 p.m. Moscow time [14:50 GMT], the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on Russian territory was foiled. Twenty-two missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod Region by the air defense forces on duty," the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down 22 missiles fired by Ukraine from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system at the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On March 24, at about 05:50 p.m. Moscow time [14:50 GMT], the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on Russian territory was foiled. Twenty-two missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod Region by the air defense forces on duty," the ministry said.