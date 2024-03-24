International
'The Cranes Are Flying' Commemoration Ceremony Held in Crocus City Hall
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-air-defenses-down-22-vampire-missiles-over-belgorod-region-1117531591.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 22 Vampire Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian Air Defenses Down 22 Vampire Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems shot down 22 missiles fired by Ukraine from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system at the Belgorod Region
2024-03-24T16:24+0000
2024-03-24T16:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
belgorod region
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117090111_0:225:2841:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_cbed16e800f686c041afdf50cbe6db3a.jpg
"On March 24, at about 05:50 p.m. Moscow time [14:50 GMT], the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on Russian territory was foiled. Twenty-two missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod Region by the air defense forces on duty," the ministry said.
russia
belgorod region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117090111_56:0:2785:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d1a6ee5b04a3696828891558e129b5ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian attacks on russia, belgorod attack
ukrainian attacks on russia, belgorod attack

Russian Air Defenses Down 22 Vampire Missiles Over Belgorod Region

16:24 GMT 24.03.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system used by servicemen of the Ivanovo formation's anti-aircraft missile unit of Russian airborne troops is seen, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system used by servicemen of the Ivanovo formation's anti-aircraft missile unit of Russian airborne troops is seen, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down 22 missiles fired by Ukraine from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system at the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On March 24, at about 05:50 p.m. Moscow time [14:50 GMT], the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system against targets on Russian territory was foiled. Twenty-two missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod Region by the air defense forces on duty," the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала