https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-airstrikes-on-kharkov-eradicate-roughly-30-ukrainian-servicemen---clandestine-operative-1117525627.html
Russian Airstrikes on Kharkov Eradicate Roughly 30 Ukrainian Servicemen
Russian Airstrikes on Kharkov Eradicate Roughly 30 Ukrainian Servicemen
Sputnik International
Around 30 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in an attack by Russian forces on targets in the city of Kharkov, including the location of the Lyut assault brigade, Nikolaev underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
2024-03-24T12:23+0000
2024-03-24T12:23+0000
2024-03-24T12:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian ultra-nationalists
kharkov
ukrainian neo-nazis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
"On March 23, there was a series of attacks on military facilities in Kharkov, which hit the dormitories of the Kharkov National University of Internal Affairs, known in Kharkov as the Interior Ministry's school Bandurki," Lebedev said. Neo-nazis from various regiments resided in the dormitory and the university itself, Lebedev said, adding that it the presence of foreign servicepeople was being verified. On Saturday night, a sanatorium in the Herzen settlement in Kharkov, where Ukrainian soldiers were stationed, was also hit, Lebedev added. "Kharkov residents say that there was a military camp in the sanatorium. Whether it was the Ukrainian armed forces or the national battalions is still unclear. What is known is that the military who were in the sanatorium had a lot of weapons and equipment. Our agents say that the number of deaths is approximately 30," Lebedev added.
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_298:0:1738:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cc93a187b2c4552df9e4b36a4d30d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, kharkov strike, russian strike kharkov
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, kharkov strike, russian strike kharkov
Russian Airstrikes on Kharkov Eradicate Roughly 30 Ukrainian Servicemen
12:23 GMT 24.03.2024 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 24.03.2024)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Around 30 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in an attack by Russian forces on targets in the city of Kharkov, including the location of the Lyut assault brigade, Nikolaev underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
"On March 23, there was a series of attacks on military facilities in Kharkov, which hit the dormitories of the Kharkov National University of Internal Affairs, known in Kharkov as the Interior Ministry's school Bandurki," Lebedev said.
Neo-nazis from various regiments resided in the dormitory and the university itself, Lebedev said, adding that it the presence of foreign servicepeople was being verified. On Saturday night, a sanatorium in the Herzen settlement in Kharkov, where Ukrainian soldiers were stationed, was also hit, Lebedev added.
"Kharkov residents say that there was a military camp in the sanatorium. Whether it was the Ukrainian armed forces or the national battalions is still unclear. What is known is that the military who were in the sanatorium had a lot of weapons and equipment. Our agents say that the number of deaths is approximately 30," Lebedev added.