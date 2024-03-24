International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-airstrikes-on-kharkov-eradicate-roughly-30-ukrainian-servicemen---clandestine-operative-1117525627.html
Russian Airstrikes on Kharkov Eradicate Roughly 30 Ukrainian Servicemen
Russian Airstrikes on Kharkov Eradicate Roughly 30 Ukrainian Servicemen
Sputnik International
Around 30 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in an attack by Russian forces on targets in the city of Kharkov, including the location of the Lyut assault brigade, Nikolaev underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
2024-03-24T12:23+0000
2024-03-24T12:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian ultra-nationalists
kharkov
ukrainian neo-nazis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
"On March 23, there was a series of attacks on military facilities in Kharkov, which hit the dormitories of the Kharkov National University of Internal Affairs, known in Kharkov as the Interior Ministry's school Bandurki," Lebedev said. Neo-nazis from various regiments resided in the dormitory and the university itself, Lebedev said, adding that it the presence of foreign servicepeople was being verified. On Saturday night, a sanatorium in the Herzen settlement in Kharkov, where Ukrainian soldiers were stationed, was also hit, Lebedev added. "Kharkov residents say that there was a military camp in the sanatorium. Whether it was the Ukrainian armed forces or the national battalions is still unclear. What is known is that the military who were in the sanatorium had a lot of weapons and equipment. Our agents say that the number of deaths is approximately 30," Lebedev added.
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_298:0:1738:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cc93a187b2c4552df9e4b36a4d30d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, kharkov strike, russian strike kharkov
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, kharkov strike, russian strike kharkov

Russian Airstrikes on Kharkov Eradicate Roughly 30 Ukrainian Servicemen

12:23 GMT 24.03.2024 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 24.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Around 30 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in an attack by Russian forces on targets in the city of Kharkov, including the location of the Lyut assault brigade, Nikolaev underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
"On March 23, there was a series of attacks on military facilities in Kharkov, which hit the dormitories of the Kharkov National University of Internal Affairs, known in Kharkov as the Interior Ministry's school Bandurki," Lebedev said.
Neo-nazis from various regiments resided in the dormitory and the university itself, Lebedev said, adding that it the presence of foreign servicepeople was being verified. On Saturday night, a sanatorium in the Herzen settlement in Kharkov, where Ukrainian soldiers were stationed, was also hit, Lebedev added.
"Kharkov residents say that there was a military camp in the sanatorium. Whether it was the Ukrainian armed forces or the national battalions is still unclear. What is known is that the military who were in the sanatorium had a lot of weapons and equipment. Our agents say that the number of deaths is approximately 30," Lebedev added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала