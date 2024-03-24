https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-forces-carry-out-strike-against-ukrainian-energy-facilities-1117524883.html

Russian Forces Carry Out Strike Against Ukrainian Energy Facilities

Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation.

The Russian aerospace forces carried out high-precision missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian power facilities over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. All of the targets were hit, the ministry added. At the same time, Russian air defense systems destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones, 11 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Neptun anti-ship missiles, as well as 22 multiple launch rocket system shells and other targets, the military said.

