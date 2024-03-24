https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/russian-forces-carry-out-strike-against-ukrainian-energy-facilities-1117524883.html
Russian Forces Carry Out Strike Against Ukrainian Energy Facilities
Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation.
The Russian aerospace forces carried out high-precision missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian power facilities over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. All of the targets were hit, the ministry added. At the same time, Russian air defense systems destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones, 11 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Neptun anti-ship missiles, as well as 22 multiple launch rocket system shells and other targets, the military said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation.
The Russian aerospace forces carried out high-precision missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian power facilities over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Tonight, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group strike with long-range airborne precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against electric power facilities, gas production facilities, and assembly and testing sites for unmanned boats," the ministry said.
All of the targets were hit, the ministry added.
"As a result of the strike, the work of industrial enterprises for the production and repair of weapons, military equipment and ammunition was disorganized, and foreign military equipment and means of destruction transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries were destroyed," the ministry said.
At the same time, Russian air defense systems destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones, 11 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Neptun anti-ship missiles, as well as 22 multiple launch rocket system shells and other targets, the military said.