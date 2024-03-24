https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/surgeons-achieve-groundbreaking-pig-to-human-kidney-transplant-1117495159.html

Surgeons Achieve 'Groundbreaking' Pig-to-Human Kidney Transplant

Surgeons Achieve 'Groundbreaking' Pig-to-Human Kidney Transplant

Sputnik International

Gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 enhances pig-to-human kidney compatibility, signals advancement in mitigating vital organ shortage dilemma for patients with terminal health conditions.

2024-03-24T21:05+0000

2024-03-24T21:05+0000

2024-03-24T21:05+0000

beyond politics

newsfeed

science & tech

society

americans

massachusetts general hospital

crispr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101804/73/1018047391_0:68:1300:799_1920x0_80_0_0_5018472d2abba0e323baeaa4f1cb02c5.jpg

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital have reached a medical milestone by transplanting a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old man who was suffering from advanced renal failure.The four-hour procedure performed on March 16 marks a pivotal advancement in providing viable organs for patients in dire need.The kidney came from a biotech firm specializing in human-compatible engineered organs. Leveraging CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, scholars modified the pig's genes, eliminating three of them involved in producing carbohydrates targeted by the human immune system.Moreover, seven human genes were introduced into the organs to prevent immune-related complications that could lead to rejection. Additionally, snippets of viral DNA known as endogenous retroviruses, which pose risks to humans, were deactivated within the pigs' genomes.Before the transplant, the recipient, identified as Rick Slayman, underwent two antibody-based treatments and received immune-suppressing medications to stave off organ rejection.Leonardo V. Riella, the medical director for kidney transplantation and a Harold and Ellen Danser associate professor of surgery at HMS, expressed optimism for the medical procedure's fate, envisioning a future where dialysis becomes obsolete.The patient, afflicted with type 2 diabetes and hypertension, had been on dialysis for seven years before undergoing a human kidney transplant in December 2018. However, the transplanted organ exhibited signs of failure five years later, prompting a return to dialysis in May 2023, accompanied by severe complications necessitating frequent hospital visits.Slayman stated that when his transplanted kidney started failing in 2023, he once again placed his trust in the care team at MGH to fulfill their objectives of not only enhancing their quality of life but also prolonging it.His nephrologist, Dr. Winfred Williams, and the team at the Transplant Center, proposed a pig kidney transplant, thoroughly discussing the advantages and disadvantages of this procedure with him.While not the first ever pig-to-human kidney transplant, this achievement builds on past endeavors, with previous attempts conducted on brain-dead individuals sustained by life support. The most recent such transplant, performed by Robert Montgomery at NYU Langone Health in July 2023, saw the kidney function for over a month without rejection or infection.This medical feat follows a line of successes from the first human organ transplant in 1954 to the nation's initial penile transplant in 2016.With over 100,000 Americans awaiting organ transplants and 17 dying daily due to organ shortages, urgent solutions are imperative, particularly amid projections of escalating terminal kidney disease cases in the US from 29 to 68 percent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220701/us-plans-to-allow-clinical-trials-of-pig-organ-transplants-reports-suggest-1096866306.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/hope-for-a-cure-scientists-successfully-remove-hiv-from-cells-1117449688.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

pig kidney transplant , organ shortage, dialysis, kidney transplantation, crispr-cas9, genetically modified organs, xenotransplantation, kidney disease, organ transplant breakthrough, organ donation, kidney donation, nephrology