'The Cranes Are Flying' Commemoration Ceremony Held in Crocus City Hall

The crane is a symbol of immortality in many world cultures and Russian people paint these birds to honor the memory of the victims of the conflicts.

Sputnik comes live to you from the Moscow region where the "Cranes Are Flying” art display is being displayed on the Crocus City Hall walls near Moscow.The wedge of cranes will rise up to the skies, a powerful WWII-era symbol of grief is dedicated to the victims of the Friday attack. Terrorists, who opened fire in the venue, killed over 130 and injured 140 others before trying to escape to the Ukrainian border - but were detained by the Russian authorities.Russia declared March 24 a national day of mourning with people around the world expressing their condolences and support to the nation in this dark hour. Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

