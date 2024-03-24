International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
The crane is a symbol of immortality in many world cultures and Russian people paint these birds to honor the memory of the victims of the conflicts.
Sputnik comes live to you from the Moscow region where the "Cranes Are Flying” art display is being displayed on the Crocus City Hall walls near Moscow.The wedge of cranes will rise up to the skies, a powerful WWII-era symbol of grief is dedicated to the victims of the Friday attack. Terrorists, who opened fire in the venue, killed over 130 and injured 140 others before trying to escape to the Ukrainian border - but were detained by the Russian authorities.Russia declared March 24 a national day of mourning with people around the world expressing their condolences and support to the nation in this dark hour. Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
A projection of “The Cranes Are Flying” is being shown on the Crocus City Hall building in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack
A projection of “The Cranes Are Flying” is being shown on the Crocus City Hall building in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack
'The Cranes Are Flying' Commemoration Ceremony Held in Crocus City Hall

16:55 GMT 24.03.2024 (Updated: 16:56 GMT 24.03.2024)
The crane is a symbol of immortality in many cultures around the world and Russian people paint these birds to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in wartime.
Sputnik comes live to you from the Moscow region where the "Cranes Are Flying” art display is being displayed on the Crocus City Hall walls near Moscow.
The wedge of cranes will rise up to the skies, a powerful WWII-era symbol of grief is dedicated to the victims of the Friday attack. Terrorists, who opened fire in the venue, killed over 130 and injured 140 others before trying to escape to the Ukrainian border - but were detained by the Russian authorities.
Russia declared March 24 a national day of mourning with people around the world expressing their condolences and support to the nation in this dark hour.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
