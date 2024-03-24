https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/u-turn-over-atlantic-how-russian-pm-primakov-showed-moscow-wont-be-us-satellite-1117506919.html

'U-Turn Over Atlantic': How Russian PM Primakov Showed Moscow Won't Be US Satellite

'U-Turn Over Atlantic': How Russian PM Primakov Showed Moscow Won't Be US Satellite

Sputnik International

A “dramatic” decision by Primakov to turn around his plane was followed by a step-by-step expansion of NATO, experts told Sputnik.

2024-03-24T09:50+0000

2024-03-24T09:50+0000

2024-03-24T10:12+0000

analysis

russia

yevgeny primakov

us

plane

yugoslavia

nato

bombing

relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117520170_0:192:2948:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_21418a9e870f7541e71d2ade66611dca.jpg

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of then-Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov's famous "U-turn" over the Atlantic, an event that grabbed global headlines at the time.On March 24, 1999, Primakov was on a flight to the United States to negotiate a $5 billion IMF loan for Russia. But after then-US Vice President Al Gore informed Primakov that NATO had launched a bombing campaign against Yugoslavia, Primakov decided to turn his plane around and return to Moscow.Witnessing the Primakov-Gore conversation was the now-deputy head of Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, who served as an assistant for international affairs to the prime minister in the late 1990s. Kosachev was among the members of a Russian government delegation on board Primakov’s plane when the incident took place.The Federal Council deputy head later recalled that Gore told Primakov about the beginning of NATO’s military operation and the alliance’s decision to start bombing Yugoslavia "in these very minutes." According to Kosachev, Primakov reacted by telling Gore that such a development means that the Russian delegation’s visit to the US "becomes impossible." The lawmaker added that the plane turned around after Primakov received the g­o­­­-ahead from then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin."As I see it, the decision proved to be a turning point both literally and figuratively in relations between Russia and the West, something that reflected our country’s utter disagreement with the West's line on building a unipolar world," Kosachev underscored.It predetermined the entire course of subsequent events, the lawmaker went on, noting that Russia and the West "could have come out of all this by preserving partnership in those issues that unite both sides."As for Primakov, needless to say he was shocked after hearing the news about a European country being bombed for the first time since the end of the Second World War.Despite Gore’s desperate attempts to persuade Primakov to backtrack on his decision and come to Washington, the Russian prime minister was undeterred. "If I had accepted Gore's terms, I would have been a real traitor," Primakov later said.This U-turn also proved to be a crucial "turning point" in Moscow­-Washington relations, Peter Kuznick, a professor of history at the American University and co-author of the "Untold history of the United States," told Sputnik in an interview.The launch of the alliance's bombing campaign against Yugoslavia "was sending a direct message on top of the NATO expansion as to the US view of Russia and its disregard for Moscow’s interests and its position in the world," the expert shared.Referring to the current "terrible" US-Russian relations, "the lack of trust" and "a polarization" between the two, the professor said that one is "beginning to see signs of that certainly with Primakov's mission in 1999."He added that Primakov's "dramatic" move to turn the plane around and return to Russia had both "symbolic and very concrete and practical significance" given his high popularity in his country, where then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin was "fragile" and "ill" at the time.Dr. Samuel Hoff, a George Washington distinguished professor emeritus of history and political science at Delaware State University, also pointed to the significant expansion of NATO after the March 1999 incident.Commenting on Primakov's decision to make a "U-turn over the Atlantic," the professor said, "Obviously, the sudden announcement that came to the Russian leaders was last minute and you could understand the prime minister's action at the time."Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which the Kremlin says could further inflame tensions in Europe. In an interview with Chinese television last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the alliance had been making empty promises about its commitment not to expand eastward since 1991.He added that there have been "five waves" of expansion since the US government assured Russia in 1991 that NATO would not expand eastward.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220324/how-us-nato-illegal-bombing-of-yugoslavia-undermined-rule-of-law-in-the-world-23-years-ago-1094157612.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230324/ignoble-anvil-how-us-lust-for-power-pushed-yugoslavia-to-depths-of-hell-1108750915.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221008/clinton-tried-to-push-hungarys-orban-into-invading-yugoslavia-during-1999-nato-war-vucic-reveals-1101637410.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230325/nato-unleashed-tons-of-depleted-uranium-on-yugoslavia-toxicologist-1108766836.html

russia

yugoslavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

relations between russia and the us, then-russian prime minister yevgeny primakov’s "u-turn over the atlantic" in 1999, nato expansion, deterioration of us-russian relations