https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/world-honors-memory-of-moscow-terrorist-attack-victims-1117525744.html
World Honors Memory of Moscow Terrorist Attack Victims
World Honors Memory of Moscow Terrorist Attack Victims
On Friday 22 March, a group of camouflaged felons stormed Crocus City Hall in Moscow suburbs, killing over 130 people and setting building on fire. The suspects were detained near Ukrainian border with blood trail likely leading directly to Kiev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a National Day of Mourning for the innocent people killed by terrorists in the Crocus Concert Hall, stressing that the perpetrators and masterminds of this hideous crime will be held to account.In his speech, Putin urged other nations to unite with Russia in a quest to eradicate international terrorism and those who stand behind it.See how people all around the globe mourn with Russia in Sputnik’s photo gallery:
A group of camouflaged felons stormed Crocus City Hall in Moscow suburbs on March 22, killing over 130 people and setting the building on fire. The suspects were detained near the Ukrainian border.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a National Day of Mourning for the innocent people killed by terrorists in the Crocus Concert Hall, stressing that the perpetrators and masterminds of this hideous crime will be held to account.
In his speech, Putin urged other nations to unite with Russia in a quest to eradicate international terrorism and those who stand behind it.
See how people all around the globe mourn with Russia in Sputnik’s photo gallery:
Burj Kalifa, the tallest building in the world, is decorated with the Russian flag. The Dubai Media Office explained that this move is an expression of "the UAE’s solidarity with the allied Russian nation and its people against terrorism."

A Lebanese woman lights candles outside the Russian Embassy in Beirut.

A man lays flowers outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkiye.

A person adjusts the Russian national flag to fly at half-mast on the building of the Russian Embassy in London.

People pay their respects after laying flowers outside the Russian Embassy in London.

A woman holds a bunch of flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of Russia's Embassy in Paris.

A police officer lays flower outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

People mourn at a makeshift memorial in front of the Russian Embassy in Armenia's Yerevan.

People mourn at a makeshift memorial in front of the Russian Embassy in Armenia's Yerevan.

A girl holds a candle near the Russian Embassy in Minsk, Belarus.

People bring flowers to the Russian Embassy in Minsk, Belarus.

A girl lays flowers at the Russian consulate in Tiraspol, Transnistria.

Flowers and toys near the Russian Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

A girl holds a flower outside of the Russian Embassy in Rome.

A sign in Belgrade, Serbia which crosses out the word “terrorism” in different languages.

