World Honors Memory of Moscow Terrorist Attack Victims
World Honors Memory of Moscow Terrorist Attack Victims
Sputnik International
On Friday 22 March, a group of camouflaged felons stormed Crocus City Hall in Moscow suburbs, killing over 130 people and setting building on fire. The suspects were detained near Ukrainian border with blood trail likely leading directly to Kiev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a National Day of Mourning for the innocent people killed by terrorists in the Crocus Concert Hall, stressing that the perpetrators and masterminds of this hideous crime will be held to account.In his speech, Putin urged other nations to unite with Russia in a quest to eradicate international terrorism and those who stand behind it.See how people all around the globe mourn with Russia in Sputnik’s photo gallery:
A group of camouflaged felons stormed Crocus City Hall in Moscow suburbs on March 22, killing over 130 people and setting the building on fire. The suspects were detained near the Ukrainian border.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a National Day of Mourning for the innocent people killed by terrorists in the Crocus Concert Hall, stressing that the perpetrators and masterminds of this hideous crime will be held to account.
In his speech, Putin urged other nations to unite with Russia in a quest to eradicate international terrorism and those who stand behind it.
See how people all around the globe mourn with Russia in Sputnik’s photo gallery:
Burj Kalifa, the tallest building in the world, is decorated with the Russian flag. The Dubai Media Office explained that this move is an expression of "the UAE’s solidarity with the allied Russian nation and its people against terrorism."
Burj Kalifa, the tallest building in the world, is decorated with the Russian flag. The Dubai Media Office explained that this move is an expression of "the UAE’s solidarity with the allied Russian nation and its people against terrorism."