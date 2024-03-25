https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/eu-supporting-ukraine-for-own-interest-not-out-of-love-for-ukrainians---borrell-1117548991.html

EU Supporting Ukraine for Own Interest, Not Out of Love for Ukrainians - Borrell

EU Supporting Ukraine for Own Interest, Not Out of Love for Ukrainians - Borrell

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union supports Ukraine not out of love for Ukrainian people but for the sake of its own interests, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We cannot afford [for] Russia to win this war. Otherwise the US and European interests will be very damaged. It is not a matter of generosity alone … of supporting Ukraine because we love Ukrainian people. It is in our own interest. And it is also in the interest of the US as a global player," Borrell said in an interview with CNN. Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

