International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/eu-supporting-ukraine-for-own-interest-not-out-of-love-for-ukrainians---borrell-1117548991.html
EU Supporting Ukraine for Own Interest, Not Out of Love for Ukrainians - Borrell
EU Supporting Ukraine for Own Interest, Not Out of Love for Ukrainians - Borrell
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union supports Ukraine not out of love for Ukrainian people but for the sake of its own interests, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
2024-03-25T20:36+0000
2024-03-25T20:36+0000
world
european union (eu)
josep borrell
ukraine
russia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117548831_0:0:3008:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_4af0fa8454693704c4cb628ec4f67085.jpg
"We cannot afford [for] Russia to win this war. Otherwise the US and European interests will be very damaged. It is not a matter of generosity alone … of supporting Ukraine because we love Ukrainian people. It is in our own interest. And it is also in the interest of the US as a global player," Borrell said in an interview with CNN. Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/europes-lack-of-strategic-vision-is-why-russia-is-winning-in-ukraine-conflict-1115328474.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117548831_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1cdc1bf0e5c3fa0eaf6ad0845e03149.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, josep borrell, us hegemoy, us hegemony, american interest, european interest, european aims, european goals
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, josep borrell, us hegemoy, us hegemony, american interest, european interest, european aims, european goals

EU Supporting Ukraine for Own Interest, Not Out of Love for Ukrainians - Borrell

20:36 GMT 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Thibault CamusEuropean Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Brest, France, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Brest, France, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Thibault Camus
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union supports Ukraine not out of love for Ukrainian people but for the sake of its own interests, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"We cannot afford [for] Russia to win this war. Otherwise the US and European interests will be very damaged. It is not a matter of generosity alone … of supporting Ukraine because we love Ukrainian people. It is in our own interest. And it is also in the interest of the US as a global player," Borrell said in an interview with CNN.
Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2023
World
Europe’s 'Lack of Strategic Vision' is Why 'Russia is Winning' in Ukraine Conflict
1 December 2023, 14:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала