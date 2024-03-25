https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/greece-signs-procurement-deal-with-canada-to-purchase-7-firefighting-aircraft-1117537964.html

Greece Signs Procurement Deal With Canada to Purchase 7 Firefighting Aircraft

Greece Signs Procurement Deal With Canada to Purchase 7 Firefighting Aircraft

Sputnik International

Athens and Ottawa have signed an agreement to purchase seven DHC-515 firefighting aircraft produced by the Canadair manufacturer in the Canadian city of Montreal to address the issue of forest fires in Southern Europe, the prime ministers of both countries said

2024-03-25T09:33+0000

2024-03-25T09:33+0000

2024-03-25T09:33+0000

military

greece

canada

justin trudeau

kyriakos mitsotakis

firefights

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102524/47/1025244744_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f8d70b25756b240419427a99358fd9cd.jpg

. The Greek fire service currently has 10 Canadair CL-215 aircraft produced over 40 years ago and seven Canadair CL-415 aircraft over 20 years old, as well as 19 Polish-made PZL-Mielec M-18 aircraft. However, out of 36 aircraft, only 19 can actually be used in firefighting, which is not enough to extinguish the severe wildfires that hit Greece every year. During the fire season, Greece usually leases about 50 additional aircraft."We were pleased to witness the signing by Greece and the Canadian Commercial Corporation for Greece to purchase and acquire seven state-of-the-art DHC-515 firefighting aircraft. These aircraft will help fight devastating forest fires that are increasingly ravaging areas of Southern Europe," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said in a joint statement released on Sunday. Greece will become the first country to procure new firefighting aircraft worth 360 million euros ($389.3 million) from Canada, the Greek prime minister said ahead of the signing ceremony. "We have agreed to work together to find ways to deepen our partnership, with a focus on emergency management and preparedness, and adapting to the impacts of climate change in the face of increasingly frequent natural disasters, including droughts, floods, and wildfires," the statement read. Athens will receive two airplanes in 2027, one aircraft in 2028 and 2029 each, and three in 2030.

greece

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, canada, firefighting deal, firefighting aircraft, trudeau