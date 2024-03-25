International
Hungary Interested in Continuing Nuclear Energy Cooperation With Russia
Hungary Interested in Continuing Nuclear Energy Cooperation With Russia
Hungary is interested in continuing cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy field, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Hungary's national interest is to continue cooperation with the Russian nuclear industry, Szijjarto told reporters at the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory on the Black Sea coast. Hungary is satisfied with the cooperation on the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and does not need new contractors, the minister added.

Realism Trumps Ideology in Energy Policy

In the face of rising electricity prices and concerns over energy security, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized the country's commitment to ensuring a stable energy supply. Szijjarto reiterated Hungary's commitment to practical energy considerations. "We do believe that energy supply has nothing to do with ideology, but with physical reality," he told Sputnik. He highlighted Hungary's reliance on reliable partners, including Russia, who have consistently met contractual obligations. Szijjarto expressed confidence in the safety of Hungary's energy supply, citing the presence of established sources, transit routes, and customers. He also asserted Hungary's unwavering representation of its national interests, particularly in debates surrounding sanctions policies. While acknowledging the minority status of Hungary's stance on sanctions within Europe, Szijjarto expressed hope for evolving perspectives over time.

Hungary Will Never Send Troops or Wepons to Ukraine

Hungary will never send troops or weapons to Ukraine, and this is Budapest's official position, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the Atomexpo forum on Monday.

Szijjarto also said that the European Union is currently not discussing new sanctions against Russia.
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - Hungary is interested in continuing cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy field, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Hungary's national interest is to continue cooperation with the Russian nuclear industry, Szijjarto told reporters at the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory on the Black Sea coast.
Hungary is satisfied with the cooperation on the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and does not need new contractors, the minister added.

Realism Trumps Ideology in Energy Policy

In the face of rising electricity prices and concerns over energy security, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized the country's commitment to ensuring a stable energy supply.
Szijjarto reiterated Hungary's commitment to practical energy considerations.
"We do believe that energy supply has nothing to do with ideology, but with physical reality," he told Sputnik.
He highlighted Hungary's reliance on reliable partners, including Russia, who have consistently met contractual obligations. Szijjarto expressed confidence in the safety of Hungary's energy supply, citing the presence of established sources, transit routes, and customers. He also asserted Hungary's unwavering representation of its national interests, particularly in debates surrounding sanctions policies. While acknowledging the minority status of Hungary's stance on sanctions within Europe, Szijjarto expressed hope for evolving perspectives over time.

Hungary Will Never Send Troops or Wepons to Ukraine

Hungary will never send troops or weapons to Ukraine, and this is Budapest’s official position, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the Atomexpo forum on Monday.
Szijjarto also said that the European Union is currently not discussing new sanctions against Russia.
