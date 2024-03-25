https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/iran--russias-collaborative-success-bushehr-nuclear-power-plant-1117550460.html
Iran & Russia's Collaborative Success: Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
Building the first unit of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in cooperation with Russia has been one of the most important achievements in Iran’s energy sector, Deputy Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Hossein Derakhshandeh told Sputnik in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of ATOMEXPO-2024 international forum.
"Iran has made significant achievements in the energy sector, one of which was the commissioning of the first power unit of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in cooperation with Russian specialists. Last year we celebrated the 10th anniversary of the operation of the first unit of Bushehr NPP, and during these 10 years the power plant has achieved record figures in producing electricity without the use of fossil fuels," the deputy chairman said.According to Derakhshandeh, the first unit of Bushehr NPP is a good example of international cooperation and, among other things, a creative approach to cooperation in the nuclear field."We are currently building the second and third units of Bushehr NPP in cooperation with the Russians and given the pace of the project, we expect that they will be commissioned on the scheduled dates," he said.He said the Iranian delegation held meetings with representatives of various companies, including Russian companies, on the sidelines of the exhibition. "We hope that these meetings will lead to the conclusion of new agreements and contracts in the near future," Derakhshandeh stressed.
"Iran has made significant achievements in the energy sector, one of which was the commissioning of the first power unit of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in cooperation with Russian specialists. Last year we celebrated the 10th anniversary of the operation of the first unit of Bushehr NPP, and during these 10 years the power plant
has achieved record figures in producing electricity without the use of fossil fuels," the deputy chairman said.
According to Derakhshandeh, the first unit of Bushehr NPP is a good example of international cooperation and, among other things, a creative approach to cooperation in the nuclear field.
"We are currently building the second and third units of Bushehr NPP in cooperation with the Russians
and given the pace of the project, we expect that they will be commissioned on the scheduled dates," he said.
"This is the second year that the AEOI has actively participated in the Atomexpo exhibition. In addition to the Iranian booth at the exhibition, our colleagues at various meetings share their experience in utilizing plasma technology in the production of healthcare and agricultural products, as well as in the field of education and training required for nuclear power plants," Derakhshandeh added.
He said the Iranian delegation held meetings with representatives of various companies, including Russian companies, on the sidelines of the exhibition. "We hope that these meetings will lead to the conclusion of new agreements and contracts in the near future," Derakhshandeh stressed.
