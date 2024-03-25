https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/nato-split-up-yugoslavia-to-expand-towards-russia--gen-mladics-son-1117537345.html

NATO Split Up Yugoslavia to Expand Towards Russia – Gen. Mladic’s Son

Son and aide of famous Serbian general and Balkan wars veteran Ratko Mladic – Darko Mladic – spoke to Sputnik and urged Russia to learn from Yugoslavian crisis since West is keen on repeating history.

The true purpose of NATO's involvement in Yugoslavia's internal political struggle was expansion to the east, towards the Russian border, Darko Mladic, son and aide of the famous Serbian general Ratko Mladic, told Sputnik.Darko Mladic recalled that his father served in elite units of the Yugoslav People's Army and was well aware of NATO's plans.The NATO base in Kosovo and Metohija is called "Bondsteel" and, according to Darko Mladic, this is a reference to the connection that the military alliance has managed to establish.Darko Mladic added that the West has the same plans for Russia and that the conflict in Ukraine has nothing to do with Ukraine itself, but is aimed at "destabilizing Russia".However, Mladic-junior thinks that Russia will avoid the fate of Yugoslavia - not only because of its vast political and military resources, but also because of its active foreign policy.

