International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/pentagon-does-not-have-plan-how-to-deliver-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-by-water---reports-1117534257.html
Pentagon Does Not Have Plan How to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza by Water - Reports
Pentagon Does Not Have Plan How to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza by Water - Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon still has no a plan on how to implement US President Biden's initiative to build a floating pier without creating a security threat for US troops, NBC News reported.
2024-03-25T04:12+0000
2024-03-25T04:12+0000
world
us
joe biden
palestinians
gaza strip
pentagon
palestine
israel
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117136068_0:1078:2048:2230_1920x0_80_0_0_4a286ce37fd2005dfd26020dbddf29ab.jpg
Earlier in March, Biden ordered the Pentagon to build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. Aid will be first supplied to a floating pier and then delivered to shore by small vessels, according to the Defense Department. The Biden administration is adamant that no US personnel will enter Gaza once the aid deliveries using the floating pier begin, the report said. At the same time, a proposal for workers from other countries to deliver the aid carries security risks, the report added. One of the main options being considered is to attract drivers and security guards from other countries, the broadcaster reported. However, it remains unclear whether they should be Israelis, Palestinians or another nationality. US military officials also discuss who will guard and inspect the trucks once they reach Gaza, and who will transport supplies to and from distribution points, the report read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/israel-agrees-to-us-proposal-on-prisoner-exchange-with-hamas-awaiting-response--reports-1117532873.html
gaza strip
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117136068_0:886:2048:2422_1920x0_80_0_0_122d10787d49cbb5b90d15a509d56ffc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us humanitarian aid, joe biden's initiative to build a floating pier, gaza aid, us aid, pentagon aid delivery
us humanitarian aid, joe biden's initiative to build a floating pier, gaza aid, us aid, pentagon aid delivery

Pentagon Does Not Have Plan How to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza by Water - Reports

04:12 GMT 25.03.2024
© AFP Palestinians running toward parachutes attached to food parcels, airdropped from US aircrafts on a beach in the Gaza Strip on March 2, 2024.
 Palestinians running toward parachutes attached to food parcels, airdropped from US aircrafts on a beach in the Gaza Strip on March 2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AFP
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department still does not have a plan on how to implement US President Joe Biden's initiative to build a floating pier without creating a security threat for US troops or third-party workers, NBC News reported, citing US officials.
Earlier in March, Biden ordered the Pentagon to build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. Aid will be first supplied to a floating pier and then delivered to shore by small vessels, according to the Defense Department.
People attend a demonstration to show support and solidarity with the families of hostages who are being held in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
World
Israel Agrees to US Proposal on Prisoner Exchange With Hamas, Awaiting Response – Reports
00:37 GMT
The Biden administration is adamant that no US personnel will enter Gaza once the aid deliveries using the floating pier begin, the report said. At the same time, a proposal for workers from other countries to deliver the aid carries security risks, the report added.
One of the main options being considered is to attract drivers and security guards from other countries, the broadcaster reported. However, it remains unclear whether they should be Israelis, Palestinians or another nationality.
"Someone could tuck a bomb on a truck with a timer or remote detonator and cause a catastrophe," a US military official was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
US military officials also discuss who will guard and inspect the trucks once they reach Gaza, and who will transport supplies to and from distribution points, the report read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала