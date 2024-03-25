https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/pentagon-does-not-have-plan-how-to-deliver-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-by-water---reports-1117534257.html
Pentagon Does Not Have Plan How to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza by Water - Reports
Earlier in March, Biden ordered the Pentagon to build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. Aid will be first supplied to a floating pier and then delivered to shore by small vessels, according to the Defense Department. The Biden administration is adamant that no US personnel will enter Gaza once the aid deliveries using the floating pier begin, the report said. At the same time, a proposal for workers from other countries to deliver the aid carries security risks, the report added. One of the main options being considered is to attract drivers and security guards from other countries, the broadcaster reported. However, it remains unclear whether they should be Israelis, Palestinians or another nationality. US military officials also discuss who will guard and inspect the trucks once they reach Gaza, and who will transport supplies to and from distribution points, the report read.
Pentagon Does Not Have Plan How to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza by Water - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department still does not have a plan on how to implement US President Joe Biden's initiative to build a floating pier without creating a security threat for US troops or third-party workers, NBC News reported, citing US officials.
Earlier in March, Biden ordered the Pentagon to build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. Aid will be first supplied to a floating pier and then delivered to shore by small vessels, according to the Defense Department.
The Biden administration is adamant that no US personnel will enter Gaza once the aid deliveries using the floating pier begin, the report said. At the same time, a proposal for workers from other countries to deliver the aid carries security risks, the report added.
One of the main options being considered is to attract drivers and security guards from other countries, the broadcaster reported. However, it remains unclear whether they should be Israelis, Palestinians or another nationality.
"Someone could tuck a bomb on a truck with a timer or remote detonator and cause a catastrophe," a US military official was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
US military officials also discuss who will guard and inspect the trucks once they reach Gaza, and who will transport supplies to and from distribution points, the report read.