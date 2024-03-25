International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/polands-new-govt-signs-75bln-worth-of-military-contracts-in-3-months-1117543094.html
Poland's New Gov't Signs $7.5Bln Worth of Military Contracts in 3 Months
Poland's New Gov't Signs $7.5Bln Worth of Military Contracts in 3 Months
Sputnik International
Poland's new government, which was sworn in in December 2023, has already signed 20 contracts worth 30 billion zlotys ($7.5 billion) for the purchase of arms and military equipment, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Monday.
2024-03-25T14:08+0000
2024-03-25T14:08+0000
military
poland
south korea
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107333/77/1073337772_0:205:3301:2061_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa42e7904e4c1b5dac120bdccad87b2.jpg
"In the last three months, we managed to sign about 20 agreements worth 30 billion zlotys when it comes to armaments for the Polish army," Tomczyk told reporters. This year alone, the Polish military will spend about 8 billion zlotys to "adapt the military infrastructure to the equipment we will obtain," he added. Poland has recently boosted its procurement of arms and military equipment, predominantly from the United States and South Korea. These include combat aircraft and helicopters, tanks and other armored vehicles, air and missile defense systems, various artillery and rocket artillery systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.Poland has cited a "possible conflict" with Russia as justification for their military buildup. The previous cabinet in Warsaw has actively promoted anti-Russian sentiment by supporting Kiev during Russia's special military operation and by advocating for sanctions against Moscow. Russian officials have consistently emphasized that they do not desire conflict with NATO or any Western country. In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is focused on peaceful development and coexistence with the "collective West."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/poland-and-germanys-rapid-reaction-force-risking-peace-by-preparing-for-war-1117448991.html
poland
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107333/77/1073337772_100:0:2943:2132_1920x0_80_0_0_de9f022a13821d81d52eb104e48e5ff3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland military build up, poland military, polish militarism, poland russia attack, poland nato
poland military build up, poland military, polish militarism, poland russia attack, poland nato

Poland's New Gov't Signs $7.5Bln Worth of Military Contracts in 3 Months

14:08 GMT 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Alik KepliczUS Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland
US Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland's new government, which was sworn in in December 2023, has already signed 20 contracts worth 30 billion zlotys ($7.5 billion) for the purchase of arms and military equipment, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Monday.
"In the last three months, we managed to sign about 20 agreements worth 30 billion zlotys when it comes to armaments for the Polish army," Tomczyk told reporters.
This year alone, the Polish military will spend about 8 billion zlotys to "adapt the military infrastructure to the equipment we will obtain," he added.
Poland has recently boosted its procurement of arms and military equipment, predominantly from the United States and South Korea. These include combat aircraft and helicopters, tanks and other armored vehicles, air and missile defense systems, various artillery and rocket artillery systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.
German soldiers in an armoured vehicle as they take part in NATO DRAGON 2024 military exercise in Korzeniewo, Northern Poland, March 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2024
Military
Poland and Germany's Rapid Reaction Force: Risking Peace by Preparing for War?
20 March, 12:40 GMT
Poland has cited a "possible conflict" with Russia as justification for their military buildup. The previous cabinet in Warsaw has actively promoted anti-Russian sentiment by supporting Kiev during Russia's special military operation and by advocating for sanctions against Moscow. Russian officials have consistently emphasized that they do not desire conflict with NATO or any Western country.
In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is focused on peaceful development and coexistence with the "collective West."
"Russia has no reason, no interest – no geopolitical interest, no economic, political or military interest – to fight NATO countries," Putin stressed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала