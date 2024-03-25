https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/polands-new-govt-signs-75bln-worth-of-military-contracts-in-3-months-1117543094.html

Poland's New Gov't Signs $7.5Bln Worth of Military Contracts in 3 Months

Poland's new government, which was sworn in in December 2023, has already signed 20 contracts worth 30 billion zlotys ($7.5 billion) for the purchase of arms and military equipment, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Monday.

"In the last three months, we managed to sign about 20 agreements worth 30 billion zlotys when it comes to armaments for the Polish army," Tomczyk told reporters. This year alone, the Polish military will spend about 8 billion zlotys to "adapt the military infrastructure to the equipment we will obtain," he added. Poland has recently boosted its procurement of arms and military equipment, predominantly from the United States and South Korea. These include combat aircraft and helicopters, tanks and other armored vehicles, air and missile defense systems, various artillery and rocket artillery systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.Poland has cited a "possible conflict" with Russia as justification for their military buildup. The previous cabinet in Warsaw has actively promoted anti-Russian sentiment by supporting Kiev during Russia's special military operation and by advocating for sanctions against Moscow. Russian officials have consistently emphasized that they do not desire conflict with NATO or any Western country. In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is focused on peaceful development and coexistence with the "collective West."

