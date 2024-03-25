International
LIVE: Putin Convenes Security Meeting in Wake of Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
Russia
Putin Convenes Security Meeting in Wake of Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
A gruesome act of terror occurred on March 22 at Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow. A shooting attack broke out, followed by a huge blaze that left 137 civilians dead and over 150 people wounded. In response to this tragedy, the Russian authorities are implementing additional security measures across the country
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a special meeting to discuss security measures set to be taken after the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in the Moscow suburbs. The meeting will be attended by top Russian security officials, as well as the Moscow mayor and the governor of the Moscow region. Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Putin holds a meeting on measures taken after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
Putin Convenes Security Meeting in Wake of Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack

A gruesome act of terror occurred on March 22 at Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow. A shooting attack broke out, followed by a huge blaze that left 137 civilians dead and over 150 people wounded. In response to this tragedy, the Russian authorities are implementing additional security measures across the country.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a special meeting to discuss security measures set to be taken after the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in the Moscow suburbs.
The meeting will be attended by top Russian security officials, as well as the Moscow mayor and the governor of the Moscow region.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
© Sputnik
