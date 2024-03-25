https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/representatives-of-75-states-arrived-at-2024-atomexpo-intl-forum-in-russia-1117537608.html
Atomexpo 2024 Breaks Records With Unprecedented Global Attendance
Representatives of 75 countries have arrived at the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory on the Black Sea coast, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
Atomexpo 2024 Breaks Records With Unprecedented Global Attendance
09:17 GMT 25.03.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 25.03.2024)
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - The International Forum on Nuclear Energy is being held in Russia's Sirius territory on the Black Sea coast and has reportedly set a record for the number of participating countries.
"The thirteenth Atomexpo forum is largely record-breaking in terms of the number of participants, the number of international experts, and the number of countries that have officially sent their delegations to the forum," Director General of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev stated at the opening of the forum.
According to him, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Iraq are participating in Atomexpo for the first time.
Earlier in the day, Rosatom said in a statement that representatives of 75 countries had arrived at the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum.
"Over 4,500 people plan to take part in the Atomexpo-2024 forum, among them are participants from 75 countries of the near and far abroad," Rosatom said.
Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA, stated that Rosatom plays an important role in developing technology for the peaceful use of atomic energy and energy supply worldwide.
"Undoubtedly, 'Rosatom' plays an important role in the context of developing technologies that play a role in the energy supply of the future. And not only within its own country but also in a global sense. I have had the opportunity to personally visit some of the well-known projects developed by 'Rosatom'. Projects come to my mind that 'Rosatom' is implementing in Turkiye, Egypt, Bangladesh, and many other countries. These are significant achievements at the international level," Grossi said, speaking via video link at the opening of the "Atomexpo" exhibition.
Atomexpo is the largest international forum on nuclear energy devoted to the current state of the global nuclear industry and trends for its further development.