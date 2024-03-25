https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/russian-troops-improve-positions-in-avdeyevka-area---mod-1117538470.html

Russian Troops Improve Positions Around Avdeyevka - MoD

Over the given period, the Russian military also repelled 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka vicinity and one attack in the Kupyansk vicinity.

Ukraine lost up to 465 troops over the last 24 hours, said the Russian Ministry of Defense in a statement. In Donetsk, the Ukrainian Army lost a tank and US-made Bradley IFV while Russian artillerymen managed to obliterate a Ukrainian Krab howitzer and other military equipment.Over the given period, the Russian military also repelled 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka vicinity and one attack in the Kupyansk vicinity. Russian military forces also enhanced their positions near Avdeyevka, the Ministry of Defense reported."Near Avdeyevka, as a result of successful actions by units of the Tsentr Battlegroup, positions along the front line have been improved," the military department stated.The Russian Armed Forces conducted strikes on Ukrainian troops in 142 locations, using aviation, drones and missiles while Russian air defenses downed 103 Ukrainian UAVs.The Russian Army also eliminated Ukrainian electronic warfare stations, including two Nota and Anklav-N units, as well as US-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar station.In total, since the start of special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces has obliterated 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, as well as over 17,000 drones. The Russian Army hammered over 15,000 Ukrainian tanks and almost 500 air defense missile systems.Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia has successfully achieved its goal of demilitarizing Ukraine since the Kiev regime's army has long been surviving only due to weapon supplies from NATO countries.

