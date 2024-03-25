https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/situation-on-border-with-mexico-threat-to-us-national-security--us-border-patrol-chief-1117534805.html
Situation on Border With Mexico Threat to US National Security- US Border Patrol Chief
Situation on Border With Mexico Threat to US National Security- US Border Patrol Chief
Sputnik International
US Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said that the situation on the southern US border with Mexico is a threat to the national security of the United States, since over 100,000 undocumented migrants entered the country over the past five months.
2024-03-25T04:43+0000
2024-03-25T04:43+0000
2024-03-25T04:43+0000
americas
us
us-mexico border
border tensions
border security
texas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116476236_0:187:3309:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ddea79e519780bda167b27cad20f53e.jpg
Owens said in an interview with the US broadcaster that in the 2024 fiscal year, which began in October 2023, the US conducted nearly one million migrant apprehensions along the border with Mexico. The US authorities need to tighten immigration policies to reduce the number of migrants arriving at the US southern border, he noted. House Republicans have been advocating for the Biden administration to impose meaningful border policy changes that will deter the record surge of migrants that have overrun the southern border over the last three years under President Joe Biden. Republicans want Biden to use executive action to deal with the border crisis instead of trying to work something out in Congress, which is currently at an impasse on border policy due to partisan differences.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/majority-of-americans-now-support-border-wall-with-mexico-as-migration-crisis-festers-1116999552.html
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116476236_423:0:3154:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c17ed5f4dce64f5cde29f5ae70406db.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us border patrol, us border, border security, us borders, border crisis, take borders back
us border patrol, us border, border security, us borders, border crisis, take borders back
Situation on Border With Mexico Threat to US National Security- US Border Patrol Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said that the situation on the southern US border with Mexico is a threat to the national security of the United States, since over 100,000 undocumented migrants entered the country over the past five months.
Owens said in an interview with the US broadcaster that in the 2024 fiscal year, which began in October 2023, the US conducted nearly one million migrant apprehensions along the border with Mexico.
"That number is a large number, but what's keeping me up at night is the 140,000 known got-aways," Owens said on Sunday, adding that this situation is "a national security threat."
The US authorities need to tighten immigration policies to reduce the number of migrants arriving at the US southern border, he noted.
House Republicans have been advocating for the Biden administration to impose meaningful border policy changes that will deter the record surge of migrants that have overrun the southern border over the last three years under President Joe Biden.
Republicans want Biden to use executive action to deal with the border crisis instead of trying to work something out in Congress, which is currently at an impasse on border policy due to partisan differences.