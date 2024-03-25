International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/situation-on-border-with-mexico-threat-to-us-national-security--us-border-patrol-chief-1117534805.html
Situation on Border With Mexico Threat to US National Security- US Border Patrol Chief
Situation on Border With Mexico Threat to US National Security- US Border Patrol Chief
Sputnik International
US Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said that the situation on the southern US border with Mexico is a threat to the national security of the United States, since over 100,000 undocumented migrants entered the country over the past five months.
2024-03-25T04:43+0000
2024-03-25T04:43+0000
americas
us
us-mexico border
border tensions
border security
texas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116476236_0:187:3309:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ddea79e519780bda167b27cad20f53e.jpg
Owens said in an interview with the US broadcaster that in the 2024 fiscal year, which began in October 2023, the US conducted nearly one million migrant apprehensions along the border with Mexico. The US authorities need to tighten immigration policies to reduce the number of migrants arriving at the US southern border, he noted. House Republicans have been advocating for the Biden administration to impose meaningful border policy changes that will deter the record surge of migrants that have overrun the southern border over the last three years under President Joe Biden. Republicans want Biden to use executive action to deal with the border crisis instead of trying to work something out in Congress, which is currently at an impasse on border policy due to partisan differences.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/majority-of-americans-now-support-border-wall-with-mexico-as-migration-crisis-festers-1116999552.html
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116476236_423:0:3154:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c17ed5f4dce64f5cde29f5ae70406db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us border patrol, us border, border security, us borders, border crisis, take borders back
us border patrol, us border, border security, us borders, border crisis, take borders back

Situation on Border With Mexico Threat to US National Security- US Border Patrol Chief

04:43 GMT 25.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / HERIKA MARTINEZMigrants seeking asylum wait to be processed by the United States Border Patrol after having crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on December 28, 2023
Migrants seeking asylum wait to be processed by the United States Border Patrol after having crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on December 28, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / HERIKA MARTINEZ
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said that the situation on the southern US border with Mexico is a threat to the national security of the United States, since over 100,000 undocumented migrants entered the country over the past five months.
Owens said in an interview with the US broadcaster that in the 2024 fiscal year, which began in October 2023, the US conducted nearly one million migrant apprehensions along the border with Mexico.
"That number is a large number, but what's keeping me up at night is the 140,000 known got-aways," Owens said on Sunday, adding that this situation is "a national security threat."
In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2024
Americas
Majority of Americans Now Support Border Wall With Mexico as Migration Crisis Festers
26 February, 19:10 GMT
The US authorities need to tighten immigration policies to reduce the number of migrants arriving at the US southern border, he noted.
House Republicans have been advocating for the Biden administration to impose meaningful border policy changes that will deter the record surge of migrants that have overrun the southern border over the last three years under President Joe Biden.
Republicans want Biden to use executive action to deal with the border crisis instead of trying to work something out in Congress, which is currently at an impasse on border policy due to partisan differences.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала