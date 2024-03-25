https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/watch-russian-sharpshooter-take-out-ukrainian-troops-one-by-one-1117535683.html
Watch Russian Sharpshooter Take Out Ukrainian Troops One by One
Russian snipers are elite troops who work in secrecy and strike enemy from shadows following the rule “one round – one adversary down”.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117536756_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_994cf926d9929fc054dbc0ba2cf54535.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage showcasing snipers in action within the special military operation zone. The video depicts sharpshooters thwarting Ukrainian maneuvers in Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut) suburbs with precise and lethal strikes.The ministry emphasized the collaborative efforts of the snipers, working in pairs. While one sniper assists in locating targets and adjusts fire according to external conditions such as wind, the other executes the shot, swiftly neutralizing the enemy.
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117536756_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc6b2a2611b744b94674f1a1b0eddd9.jpg
Russian paratrooper snipers from Kostroma disrupt the rotation of Ukrainian troops with accurate shots in the vicinity of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut).
2024-03-25T07:30+0000
true
PT0M30S
