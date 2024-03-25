https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/watch-russian-sharpshooter-take-out-ukrainian-troops-one-by-one-1117535683.html

Watch Russian Sharpshooter Take Out Ukrainian Troops One by One

Watch Russian Sharpshooter Take Out Ukrainian Troops One by One

Sputnik International

Russian snipers are elite troops who work in secrecy and strike enemy from shadows following the rule “one round – one adversary down”.

2024-03-25T07:30+0000

2024-03-25T07:30+0000

2024-03-25T07:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian army

russian armed forces

sniper

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117536756_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_994cf926d9929fc054dbc0ba2cf54535.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage showcasing snipers in action within the special military operation zone. The video depicts sharpshooters thwarting Ukrainian maneuvers in Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut) suburbs with precise and lethal strikes.The ministry emphasized the collaborative efforts of the snipers, working in pairs. While one sniper assists in locating targets and adjusts fire according to external conditions such as wind, the other executes the shot, swiftly neutralizing the enemy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian paratrooper snipers from Kostroma disrupt the rotation of Ukrainian troops with accurate shots in the vicinity of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). Sputnik International Russian paratrooper snipers from Kostroma disrupt the rotation of Ukrainian troops with accurate shots in the vicinity of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). 2024-03-25T07:30+0000 true PT0M30S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

conflict ukraine, smo ukraine, russian snipers, snipers ukraine. sharpshooter ukraine, ukrainians shot down