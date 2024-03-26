https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/assanges-wife-holds-presser-after-london-courts-extradition-ruling-1117557567.html

Assange's Wife Holds Presser After London Court's Extradition Ruling

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange rose to prominence in 2010 when his website leaked heaps of classified government information. Since then, Assange and his legal team have been in a long-standing battle against the US violating a US-UK treaty that prohibits extradition for political offenses.

Sputnik comes to you live as Stella Assange holds a press conference following the London Court's ruling on the long legal battle against Julian Assange's extradition to the US.Earlier today, the court ruled that the WikiLeaks founder may pursue his appeal at a full hearing, unless the US authorities provided “satisfactory assurances” on whether he could rely on the US Constitution's First Amendment or if he could be subject to the death penalty. The next hearing is scheduled for May 20 if the parties submit the necessary documents. If convicted, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison in the US.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

