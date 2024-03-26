https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/biden-administration-slammed-for-pr-stunt-as-backing-of-israeli-killing-continues-1117550907.html
Biden Administration Slammed for ‘PR Stunt’ as Backing of Israeli Killing Continues
Biden Administration Slammed for ‘PR Stunt’ as Backing of Israeli Killing Continues
Sputnik International
The US president has continued to provide the Netanyahu regime with lethal aid even while occasionally signaling public opposition to Israel’s bloody campaign.
2024-03-26T03:26+0000
2024-03-26T03:26+0000
2024-03-26T03:26+0000
analysis
us
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
alexandria ocasio-cortez
israel
gaza strip
tibet
democratic party
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114027810_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d1aaa1bed9d96286b37711506a57deb0.jpg
Six House Democrats sent a letter to US President Joe Biden Saturday calling continued US aid to Israel into question as the embattled Netanyahu government continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the besieged Gaza Strip. The country’s conduct, the lawmakers warned, risked putting Israel in violation of Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act which forbids US support for regimes blocking access to humanitarian assistance.The move comes as the Biden administration allowed a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza to pass after having blocked similar statements multiple times. The Israeli government, in turn, canceled a pair of Netanyahu advisors’ planned trip to Washington.The developments have caused some to conclude that Biden’s position on Israel’s Gaza campaign has evolved after months of lockstep support. But analyst Misty Winston threw cold water on such claims during an appearance Monday on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program.Winston cited the recent campaign among progressive activists to urge voters to mark “uncommitted” on their Democratic Party primary ballots as an act of protest against Biden’s handling of the issue. Polling has shown the president risks losing November’s election after angering large portions of his party’s base, including Arab American voters in swing states like Michigan.The Biden administration has continued to supply the Netanyahu regime with lethal aid even while occasionally citing opposition in public. A recent report revealed the White House has secretly sent over 100 aid packages to Israel, packaging the aid and weapons shipments in such a way as to avoid public and congressional scrutiny.“We all know that Israel is going to break the ceasefire,” Winston said, noting the Netanyahu government returned to killing civilians in Gaza after a temporary ceasefire ended in November. “We know that they are going to continue to slaughter Palestinians. And I'm just curious, what are the repercussions when that inevitably happens?”Winston also slammed allegedly progressive Democratic Party members like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who only recently admitted that Israel’s campaign in Gaza is genocidal after an embarrassing encounter with protesters. The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take steps to cease acts and statements from officials encouraging genocide in a case brought by South Africa earlier this year.Ocasio-Cortez has frequently demonstrated ignorance on matters of foreign policy, once parroting the US State Department line on Chinese “oppression” of people in Tibet. The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has used the Dalai Lama and supporters of Tibet’s former slaveholding class as paid assets for decades. Living standards in the autonomous region have improved dramatically after Chinese leader Mao Zedong liberated Tibet from its feudal system.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/with-us-backing-israel-is-starving-22-million-palestinians-in-gaza-1117237324.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/israel-may-use-starvation-as-method-of-war-in-gaza-strip---un-human-rights-chief-1117424516.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221207/ny-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-under-investigation-by-house-ethics-committee-1105171730.html
israel
gaza strip
tibet
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114027810_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04d85270a96d935aa3034a266d9a0d02.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
israel genocide, biden support for genocide, us support for genocide, united states support for genocide, israel apartheid state, israel jewish supremacy, israel white supremacy, israel racist, zionism racist, biden pandering israel, biden pandering palestine, alexandria ocasio-cortez not smart, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
israel genocide, biden support for genocide, us support for genocide, united states support for genocide, israel apartheid state, israel jewish supremacy, israel white supremacy, israel racist, zionism racist, biden pandering israel, biden pandering palestine, alexandria ocasio-cortez not smart, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
Biden Administration Slammed for ‘PR Stunt’ as Backing of Israeli Killing Continues
The US president has continued to provide the Netanyahu regime with lethal aid even while occasionally signaling public opposition to Israel’s bloody campaign.
Six House Democrats sent a letter
to US President Joe Biden Saturday calling continued US aid to Israel into question as the embattled Netanyahu government continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the besieged Gaza Strip. The country’s conduct, the lawmakers warned, risked putting Israel in violation of Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act which forbids US support for regimes blocking access to humanitarian assistance.
The move comes as the Biden administration allowed a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza to pass after having blocked similar statements multiple times. The Israeli government, in turn, canceled a pair of Netanyahu advisors’ planned trip to Washington.
The developments have caused some to conclude that Biden’s position on Israel’s Gaza campaign has evolved after months of lockstep support. But analyst Misty Winston threw cold water on such claims during an appearance Monday on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program
.
“I don't think that this really has anything to do with much else other than it being an election year,” said the radio host and free speech activist. “The Biden administration is struggling desperately. They recognize the fact that the Palestine issue has really become the red line issue for a lot of people, including younger voters, who they are very desperately trying to kind of rein in.”
Winston cited the recent campaign among progressive activists to urge voters to mark “uncommitted” on their Democratic Party primary ballots as an act of protest against Biden’s handling of the issue. Polling has shown the president risks losing November’s election after angering large portions of his party’s base, including Arab American voters in swing states like Michigan.
“Within seconds of the [UN] resolution passing we had them downplaying it,” she noted, “[saying] 'oh, it's not binding' and all this other stuff. I think it's much ado about nothing.”
The Biden administration has continued to supply the Netanyahu regime with lethal aid even while occasionally citing opposition in public. A recent report revealed the White House has secretly sent over 100 aid packages to Israel, packaging the aid and weapons shipments in such a way as to avoid public and congressional scrutiny.
Biden has claimed to be a “Zionist” throughout his career, expressing support for the ideology that claims Jews have a right to a nation state in the Levant to the exclusion of the region’s indigenous Palestinian population. The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has labeled Israel an “apartheid” and “Jewish supremacist” regime, while the Soviet Union led a successful UN resolution noting that Zionism is a racist ideology in 1975.
“We all know that Israel is going to break the ceasefire,” Winston said, noting the Netanyahu government returned to killing civilians in Gaza after a temporary ceasefire ended in November. “We know that they are going to continue to slaughter Palestinians. And I'm just curious, what are the repercussions when that inevitably happens?”
Winston also slammed allegedly progressive Democratic Party members like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who only recently admitted that Israel’s campaign in Gaza is genocidal after an embarrassing encounter
with protesters. The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take steps to cease acts and statements from officials encouraging genocide in a case brought by South Africa earlier this year.
Ocasio-Cortez has frequently demonstrated ignorance on matters of foreign policy, once parroting
the US State Department line on Chinese “oppression” of people in Tibet. The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has used the Dalai Lama
and supporters of Tibet’s former slaveholding class as paid assets for decades. Living standards in the autonomous region have improved dramatically
after Chinese leader Mao Zedong liberated Tibet from its feudal system.
7 December 2022, 23:26 GMT