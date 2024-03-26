https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/budget-passed-amidst-controversy-over-aid-to-ukraine-and-israel-1117545507.html
Budget Passed Amidst Controversy Over Aid to Ukraine and Israel
Budget Passed Amidst Controversy Over Aid to Ukraine and Israel
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall dissect critical events shaping domestic and international landscapes, featuring expert analysis.
2024-03-26T04:21+0000
2024-03-26T04:21+0000
2024-03-26T09:22+0000
the final countdown
radio
us budget
donald trump
moscow
russia
ukraine
boeing
crocus city hall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117545246_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2f30b54bcb52c17eb8e1016ee5aaa849.jpg
Budget Passed Amidst Controversy Over Aid to Ukraine and Israel
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall dissect critical events shaping domestic and international landscapes, featuring expert analysis.
In the first hour, the show explores the implications of the US passing the budget while foreign funding remains unresolved. Finance expert Aquiles Larrea offers insights into the financial intricacies at play.Simultaneously, the discussion turns to former President Trump's involvement in a hush money trial and the looming deadline for a $457 million bond. Tax attorney Steve Hayes provides his analysis on the fate of the former US President as he faces several charges.In the second hour, attention shifts to the tragic Moscow concert hall massacre and Russia's response. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda offers insights into the geopolitical implications and potential security measures in response to the attack.Later, the show discusses the resignation of Boeing's CEO amid the Max-9 crisis. Lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill weighs in on the aviation industry's response and the potential ramifications for Boeing's future.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
moscow
russia
ukraine
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117545246_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a2c828afa21e5f4d6d1e57fd5ddd0162.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final counrdown, moscow terrorist attack, will boeing go bankrupt, who organised moscow terrorist attack, trump's ny fraud case
the final counrdown, moscow terrorist attack, will boeing go bankrupt, who organised moscow terrorist attack, trump's ny fraud case
Budget Passed Amidst Controversy Over Aid to Ukraine and Israel
04:21 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 26.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall dissect critical events shaping domestic and international landscapes, featuring expert analysis.
In the first hour, the show explores the implications of the US passing the budget while foreign funding remains unresolved. Finance expert Aquiles Larrea offers insights into the financial intricacies at play.
Simultaneously, the discussion turns to former President Trump's involvement in a hush money trial and the looming deadline for a $457 million bond. Tax attorney Steve Hayes provides his analysis on the fate of the former US President as he faces several charges.
In the second hour, attention shifts to the tragic Moscow concert hall massacre and Russia's response. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda offers insights into the geopolitical implications and potential security measures in response to the attack.
Later, the show discusses the resignation of Boeing's CEO amid the Max-9 crisis. Lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill weighs in on the aviation industry's response and the potential ramifications for Boeing's future.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM